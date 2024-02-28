Natasha Frost-Savio: determined to be in the Pink

The breast cancer charity has become a model in Monaco. Behind the scenes at Pink Ribbon is a sensitive woman with a big heart.

She’s hard-working, brave and spontaneous. At age 51, Natasha is proud of the woman she has become. “Sometimes I get imposter syndrome, I wonder how I got here. But when I look at all I’ve managed to achieve through my determination, I’m very happy,” she says, rather pensively. Coming from a blended family, her childhood was spent between London and Monaco. Even as a child she was altruistic, and helping others has always been part of her who she is.

It was when she moved to California to pursue her studies that her charitable leanings grew even more. From community service to awareness-raising walks, her eyes sparkle with admiration when she speaks of the benevolence she encountered among American women: “Over there, people fought together for the same cause. I had to bring this feeling of brotherhood and female solidarity back home, to Monaco.” Upon her return to the Principality, the young woman was sure she had found her vocation.

A surprising personality

Before Pink Ribbon, Natasha’s first passion kept her busy for a long time. Drinks! In addition to her humanitarian activities, the young woman earned pocket money tending bar. The party world gradually became a big part of her life. It was a perfect universe for Natasha, with her boundless energy.

After a while, however, she realised that nightlife was no longer fulfilling enough for her. She went from serving to creating. “We were the brains behind the Blue Coast craft brewery in Nice, which still exists today. I also had the honour of working with the racing driver Valtteri Bottas,” the Monegasque resident says with a smile.

Her perseverance goes hand in hand with a strong character: “If I could go back in time, perhaps I would be a bit more mellow, I sometimes regret not being a little less uncompromising with others when I was young.” Tough but caring, the founder of Pink Ribbon never goes unnoticed.

Natasha Frost- Savio , alongside Prince Albert II, at the traditional Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk 2024 charity event © Monaco Info

The pink ribbon, with a Monaco twist

Brought up in a modern and progressive family, Natasha has always wanted to change the world. If she had a magic wand, she would certainly use it wisely. She was impacted by her grandmother’s breast cancer, a disease that she says “affects everyone.” Her determination to develop cancer prevention began when she realised the lack of information about it. “Everything was focused on curing it, but there was nothing about early awareness,” she says, ruefully. “Once a year, I go for a smear test. Once a year, I’m going to get tested… It should be natural, it needs to become a reflex for all women,” she continues.

Her aim is to get rid of taboos and dispel the fear of screening, a fear she considers too prevalent at present. It’s a mission that is close to her heart in the most important place in her life: “I wanted to put into practice what I learned in the United States, and Monaco is the best place for this kind of initiative. All the world’s communities come together here. That’s what I think is wonderful.”

A sensitive soul despite her cheerful nature

Natasha has had her share of difficult challenges. Sometimes optimism gives way to self-doubt and despondence. “Some moments can be trying. People tell me about their struggles and it can be quite hard to hear…” she sighs. Situations where the Monegasque resident often feels powerless to help: “I always want to do more. But I’m not qualified to treat people. I can only refer them, but empathy takes over from time to time.”

However, an encounter changed her outlook. She met Jamaican athlete Novlene Williams-Mills. “Sometimes you meet people who have a special aura. She was an inspiration to me, there was something about her that lifted up my heart,” she recalls. “I went from being totally downhearted to wanting to do more,” she continues. From that day on, Natasha has never thought about giving up. Between fundraising and awareness campaigns, nothing can stop her. “I saw someone who had been really sick, years later, and they were healthy again, it was fantastic. Now I tell myself that if one door slams, another will open soon,” she says with a smile. After the announcement of a new Honorary President, none other than Princess Charlene, a few days before the successful gala and auction held at the Casino de Monte-Carlo on February 2, Pink Ribbon Monaco’s year looks very promising indeed.

One thing is certain: Natasha will never give up hope.

