In brief

Princess Charlene now Honorary President of Pink Ribbon Monaco

By Camille Esteve
Published on 17 January 2024
Princess Charlène is involved in a number of causes - © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace
The charity has been campaigning against breast cancer since 2011.

Pink Ribbon Monaco had great news to announce on social media on Tuesday 16 January: Princess Charlene has become the organisation’s Honorary President, “consolidating her commitment to women’s health and the fight against breast cancer.”

“Princess Charlene’s commitment to the causes supported by her Foundation aligns perfectly with Pink Ribbon Monaco’s values regarding health, making her the ideal spokesperson for women’s health,” said the charity.

Princess Charlene Foundation: 11 years of action to combat drowning

The announcement comes just a few weeks before the gala and auction in aid of Pink Ribbon Monaco, which will take place at the Casino de Monte-Carlo on 2 February. The event will raise funds to support research by Dr Hugonnet, a specialist in nuclear medicine at the CHPG, to combat the disease. On 11 February, as part of Monaco Run, Port Hercule will also be hosting the 12th Pink Ribbon charity walk.

As well as her Foundation, Princess Charlene is also President of the Monaco SPA and Vice-President of the Monegasque Red Cross.