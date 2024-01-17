Princess Charlene now Honorary President of Pink Ribbon Monaco

The charity has been campaigning against breast cancer since 2011.

Pink Ribbon Monaco had great news to announce on social media on Tuesday 16 January: Princess Charlene has become the organisation’s Honorary President, “consolidating her commitment to women’s health and the fight against breast cancer.”

“Princess Charlene’s commitment to the causes supported by her Foundation aligns perfectly with Pink Ribbon Monaco’s values regarding health, making her the ideal spokesperson for women’s health,” said the charity.

The announcement comes just a few weeks before the gala and auction in aid of Pink Ribbon Monaco, which will take place at the Casino de Monte-Carlo on 2 February. The event will raise funds to support research by Dr Hugonnet, a specialist in nuclear medicine at the CHPG, to combat the disease. On 11 February, as part of Monaco Run, Port Hercule will also be hosting the 12th Pink Ribbon charity walk.

As well as her Foundation, Princess Charlene is also President of the Monaco SPA and Vice-President of the Monegasque Red Cross.