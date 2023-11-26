Monaco Run back in 2024 with major new feature

Monaco Run will include the 'Trail du Mont Agel event for the very first time (Photo © Alizée Palomba)

The next Monaco Run will be held on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February on the Quai Albert 1er. And for the very first time it will feature the ‘Trail du Mont Agel’ challenge.

This new 30 km circuit covers the hilly terrain above Monaco and will take runners into the heart of the Riviera’s natural environment, with some extraordinary vistas.

That means there will now be six events in Port Hercule over what is THE running weekend in Monaco.

Last year, the Monaco Run provided a spectacular show, with almost 2,000 runners on the start line, including French star Jimmy Gressier.

The Schedule

Saturday

8.30 am: Trail du Mont Agel (30 km)

8.30 am: City Trail (12 km) around the Principality’s most iconic landmarks

2 pm to 3.30 pm: 1000m races for all ages, followed by “Families On Track” from 4 pm to 5 pm

Sunday

9 am: The 5km race

10 am: The 10km double loop along the seafront

10.15 am: The Pink Ribbon charity walk

To check out the race routes, including ‘the Trail du Mont Agel’, and to register, head over to the official event website: www.monacorun.com