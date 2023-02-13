Almost 2000 runners, glorious weather, a record-breaking Jimmy Gressier… Monaco Run 2023 highlights!

The 13th edition of the now legendary Monegasque race took place in the Principality this weekend.

Jimmy Gressier makes history

It was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the weekend. At the age of 25, Jimmy Gressier beat the previous European record, held by Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa, by two seconds (13:12).

A record he had held from 2020 to 2022 after his performance here at the Monaco Run 2020 (13:18). Something the Boulogne-sur-Mer native can be proud of.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

“I knew I had a record in me. After having failed in Valencia a fortnight ago, in a painful race, I enjoyed this one hugely,” commented the Frenchman at the finish. “I came back from Kenya leaner, three or four kilos lighter and with good muscle definition. This European record today is a great reward.”

Dominic Lobalu (13:24) and Oscar Chelimo (13:32) joined him on the podium, while AS Monaco’s first finisher was Alex Milne, who came 25th in 14:54.

A huge success for Pink Ribbon

Nearly 250 participants dressed in pink met up at the race to walk in support of breast cancer awareness.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

Alongside the President of the National Council, Brigitte Boccone-Pagès, and the President and Founder of the Pink Ribbon Association, Natasha Frost-Savio, the participants walked for more than an hour from Port Hercule to the Prince’s Palace, via the Place du Casino.

2000 runners on the starting line

The event, organised by the Monegasque Athletics Federation and this year with the World Athletics Label, was a great success with the public yet again.

On Saturday, 170 runners, including thirty or so from the AS Monaco athletics school, took part in the traditional 1000 m race on Port Hercule.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

The following day, three races were on the programme, namely the City Trail, the Herculis 5km and the APM Monaco 10km. All the bibs for all three races were sold out and no fewer than 1750 runners took part in the Principality’s annual running festival.

Here are the podiums:

City Trail:

1. Adrien Janin (53:11), 2. Maximilien Duquesne (54:03), 3. Valentin Bouthier (55:28)

1. Nathalie Favreau (1:00:05), 2. Nadezhda Soloveva (1:04:21), 3. Katia Bonnard (1:06:14)

Herculis 5km:

1. Jimmy Gressier (13:12), 2. Dominic Lobalu (13:24), 3. Oscar Chelimo (13:32)

1. Mirriam Chebet (15:40), 2. Ine Bakken (16:24), 3. Jenipher Contois (16:28)

10km APM Monaco:

1. Yohan Le Berre (29:52), 2. Dominik Herren (30:14), 3. Clément Simon (30:21)

1. Zuzana Gejdosova (36:50), 2. Lisa Migliorini (39:15), 3. Elodie Lhomer