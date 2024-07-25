Genoa friendly offers AS Monaco another crucial test

After the exciting announcement that AS Monaco will play Barcelona on August the 12th, the club has now confirmed they’ll take on Genoa in another key friendly.

Set to face off with Alberto Gilardino’s side on the 4th of August, between their match with Feyenoord and Barcelona, this will serve as another brilliant hit-out in their preparations for the new campaign.

With the match taking place in the familiar confines of the Performance Centre, it’ll be intriguing to see how Adi Hutter’s men fare given they lost to the Italian side in a warm-up game last year.

While ASM are yet to win any of their friendlies so far, that have come against Servette, Cercle Bruges and Sturm Graz, these upcoming encounters will prove vital in their desire to be up to speed for their Ligue 1 opener against AS Saint-Etienne.

Despite the results, Hutter’s comments following their recent draw with Sturm Graz illustrates that he’s content with how things are going so far. “The draw is quite logical for both teams, who each had opportunities to win this match. But when you look at the content of the 90 minutes, I think we still deserved to win. We had possession and the pitch was not easy. I am quite satisfied with this match. We are in the fourth week of preparation, and the intensity is increasing, it is positive,” explained Hutter.

As the hype ramps up ahead of the 2024/2025 crusade, Les Rouge et Blanc will be eager to put their best foot forward in the forthcoming trio of friendlies so they can give themselves every chance of hitting the ground running when the season-proper begins.