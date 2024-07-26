Gifted attacker George Ilenikhena joins AS Monaco

AS Monaco have announced the arrival of immensely gifted 17-year-old attacker George Ilenikhena from Royal Antwerp.

Joining in a deal reportedly worth around €20 million, Les Monegasques crucially won the race for the man who excelled under Mark van Bommel in the Belgian top-flight.

Having become the youngest Frenchman to ever score in the Champions League when he memorably found the back of the net against Barcelona last campaign, the acquisition of Ilenikhena is unquestionably a brilliant one.

Showcasing his tremendous talent initially in France, the Nigerian-born sensation turned pro at 16 with Amiens before going on to become the youngster goalscorer in Ligue 2 when he netted vs. Bordeaux in 2023. Further promising displays followed, triggering Royal Antwerp to swoop in, where he shone on his way to bagging 14 goals and one assist in his 50 appearances.

Emphatically stamping his mark in the 2023/2024 term after making the €6 million switch from Amiens to Antwerp in the summer of 2023, it’ll be captivating watching how he fares within Adi Hutter’s offensively-geared framework.

Capable of operating out wide and in central attacking areas, he’ll be a real asset to Hutter both when starting matches or coming off the bench to make a huge impact.

Fast, powerful, skilful and technical, Monaco’s new number 21 is primed to excite on the Principality, as he’s set to add another dimension to ASM’s already gifted offensive ranks.