Prince Albert II supports Olympic values

Le Figaro gave Prince Albert II the opportunity to express himself, just hours before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

As a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and former athlete at the Winter Olympics (1988, 1992, 1994, 1998 and 2002) in bobsleigh, Prince Albert II has a very positive take on the Olympic Games. And he expressed it in an opinion piece for Le Figaro.

The Games, symbols of peace

After recalling the pacifist origins of the Olympic Games, which came into being in the form of the Olympiad some 3,000 years ago to “put an end to the conflicts between Greek cities,” Prince Albert II spoke of the vital role that Olympism plays in society. Above all, to “physically and symbolically bring women and men together from all over the world in the quest for medals forged in the metal of dialogue and peace.” Because in his view, sporting competition “allows people to compete against each other, with rules that are accepted by all, and create the conditions for universal harmony.”

Monaco, where Olympism reigns

Monaco has almost always been part of the Olympic adventure because as Prince Albert II explained, “This is perhaps the greatest strength of this international institution: it doesn’t care about the size of its member countries. It only recognises their commitment to serving its values.” More than a passion, it’s a family legacy: “Princess Charlene and I are proud to have taken part in the Games as athletes. I am also proud to have as my grandfather the great champion, John B. Kelly, who won three rowing gold medals for his country.”

He also commended the environmental commitment of Paris 2024, with climate experts serving on the Committee for the ecological transformation of the Games in order to control, reduce and assess carbon emissions ahead of and during the Games. “These Games have set new standards of sustainability for major sporting events by promoting energy conservation, innovation and creativity.” Prince Albert II said.

