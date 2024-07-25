Where to watch the Olympic Games in Monaco 

There’s just one day to go until the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, which will be screened in the Principality.

From 26 July 2024 and throughout the event, the Marché de la Condamine will be delighted to welcome anyone who wants to watch the Olympic Games. Swimming, table tennis, rowing, judo, athletics, badminton, baseball, boxing, cycling and rugby 7s will all be broadcast.

Things kick off on 7.30 pm this Friday, when you can watch the Opening Ceremony on the Seine, which promises to be spectacular. A great evening in store!

The events will then be broadcast in the Halle Gourmande (indoor market) on Mondays and Sundays from 7 am to 3.30 pm on the side screens, and also from Tuesday to Saturday from 7 am to 3.30 pm then from 6pm to 11pm (side screens and giant screen) so you can support the Monegasque athletes as you eat.

Monegasque athletes in the running at the Olympic Games

In a few days’ time, six athletes will be representing Monaco at the Paris Olympic Games. The team is made up of three women, Lisa Pou (marathon swimming, 10km), Xiaoxin Yang (table tennis, women’s singles), Marie-Charlotte Gastaud (athletics, 100m) and three men, namely Quentin Antognelli (rowing, single sculls), Théo Druenne (swimming, 800m freestyle) and Marvin Gadeau (judo, +100kg category). The team is therefore a fitting reflection of the gender equality achieved by these Games for the first time in Olympic history.

Two of the athletes, Lisa Pou and Théo Druenne, were appointed flag-bearers by the Prince, and five were officially presented by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at a ceremony at the prestigious Yacht Club.