Paris 2024: judoka Marvin Gadeau becomes 6th Monegasque athlete to qualify for Olympic Games

The Monegasque Olympic Committee made the official announcement: Marvin Gadeau, a judoka in the over 100kg category, will represent Monaco at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

At 24, Marvin Gadeau will compete for the first time in the Olympic Games, after winning the silver medal at The Games of the Small States of Europe.

He joins a gender-balanced Monegasque delegation of three women and three men. Alongside the judoka will be Lisa Pou (marathon swimming, 10km), Xiaoxin Yang (table tennis, women’s singles), Quentin Antognelli (rowing, skiff), Théo Druenne (swimming, 800m freestyle) and Marie-Charlotte Gastaud (athletics, 100m).

These athletes were recently honoured by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at a ceremony at the Monaco Yacht Club.

For this 33rd Olympiad, Monaco is fully embracing the commitment of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to gender parity. Paris 2024 will be the first Olympic Games in history where there will be absolute equality between men and women in all competitions. It’s a major milestone for the Games which reflects today’s society.

