Lisa Pou qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Lisa Pou, picture with her father Michel, is the first athlete from the Monegasque delegation to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Photo All rights reserved)

The Monegasque swimmer qualified for the Paris Olympics in the 10km event at the world swimming championships in Doha on Saturday.

“Qualifying for the Paris Olympics would be the culmination of many years’ work,” she told us a few weeks ago. It’s now a done deal for the AS Monaco Natation swimmer.

After winning the Prom’Swim in Nice last October, the Monegasque finished ninth in the 10km open water race (1h57m33sc) at the European Championships in Doha, just seven seconds behind race winner Sharon Van Rouwendaal from the Netherlands.

First Monegasque athlete to qualify

The result enabled her to qualify, at the age of 24, for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She is the first Monegasque athlete to officially secure her ticket.

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in. It might take a while,” she said just after her race. “It’s the culmination of many years of hard work. It’s a lifetime’s investment. But in all honestly, I never dared hope that I’d qualify for the Olympics.”

Other athletes from the Monegasque delegation should hopefully follow suit in the coming weeks.