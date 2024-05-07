Formula 1: Another podium for Leclerc, first win for Norris in Miami

Here is a round-up of the sixth Formula 1 Grand Prix of the 2024 season, which took place in Miami, USA, on Sunday, May 5.

After the habitually tumultuous China Grand Prix, the Formula 1 drivers flew to Miami. Unusually, the Ferrari drivers were dressed in blue, for three reasons: the 60th anniversary of an iconic event for the team, the main colour of the Miami Grand Prix and the arrival of HP, which is blue, as the new sponsor .

A little bit of history… In 1964, Enzo Ferrari, the team’s founder, ‘went into battle’ against the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI). The International Federation had not approved his race car for the endurance championship.

In protest, the Scuderia decided to embarrass the FIA by entering two blue and white cars, not as Ferraris, but under the name of its American dealer, Nart, at the United States (Watkins Glen) and Mexico (Mexico) Grand Prix races. And so it was that, 60 years ago, Scuderia Ferrari raced in blue.

The 1964 Ferrari © Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari sporting a historic sky blue for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix © Scuderia Ferrari

Race report

Charles Leclerc spent the whole of Saturday in second place behind an unbeatable Max Verstappen. Second in the Sprint qualifiers, 2nd in the Sprint and 2nd in the Grand Prix qualifiers, Leclerc could not better the Dutchman.

All the top-of-the-table drivers started Sunday’s race on medium tyres, for better durability on the Miami track. Verstappen started out in pole position, with Leclerc second, Carlos Sainz third and Sergio Pérez fourth.

Leclerc had a poor start and dropped back two places, but thanks to a spot of over-commitment by Pérez, the Monegasque recovered his second place. Leclerc was outpaced by Verstappen and was overtaken by Oscar Piastri in the 4th lap, leaving him in third.

On lap 20, Leclerc changed from medium to hard tyres, with the Ferrari team making a very good pit stop of 1.9 seconds. He came out sixth, sandwiched between the two Mercedes driven by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

On the next lap, he caught up with Hamilton and pulled off one of the finest overtaking moves of the race, moving up to fifth.

On the 28th lap, the Monegasque put his early pit stop to his advantage, overtaking both Piastri and Sainz ,who changed tyres, and moving up to third place.

Fortune favours Lando Norris

During the same lap, Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant collided, and the safety car was brought out. Perfect timing for Lando Norris, who had waited as long as possible to change tyres, and took advantage of a ‘free’ pit stop.

Norris came out of the pits ahead of Verstappen and Leclerc, a huge stroke of luck and a well-executed plan. On lap 32, as the safety car returned to the pits, Norris was leading the race.

The podium was unchanged until lap 40 but Sainz (4th) and Piastri (5th) had a tussle and ended up colliding, with damage to Piastri’s car causing him to finish 15th. Their battle allowed Leclerc to keep his third place, while Norris took Verstappen’s crown as Miami Grand Prix winner.

This was the Briton’s first win after competing in 109 Formula 1 Grand Prix races. The end of a long wait thanks to a twist of fate. Verstappen and Leclerc completed the podium.

The drivers’ and constructors’ rankings are unchanged. Verstappen and Red Bull are still ruling the roost, while Leclerc is third and Ferrari second.

