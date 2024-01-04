The road to Paris 2024 (1/4): Lisa Pou, Théo Druenne, Quentin Antognelli and Alexander Ehlen

(left to right) Lisa Pou, Théo Druenne, Quentin Antognelli and Alexander Ehlen are aiming to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Photos ©MT, Stephane Danna and YCM)

A few months ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (26 July-11 August), we take a look at the Monegasque athletes who are in the running to take part in the big event in Paris. In the first of our series, we meet Lisa Pou, Théo Druenne, Quentin Antognelli and Alexander Ehlen.

Lisa Pou (swimming)

A recently naturalised Monegasque, Lisa Pou took some time out mid-World Cup in Funchal, Portugal, to talk to us about where she’s at right now.

Determined to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the 24-year-old swimmer, who recently won the Prom’Swim in Nice, has her sights set on the World Championships, which will be held from 2 to 18 February 2024 in Doha.

Lisa Pou, on Larvotto beach (Photo: Romain Boisaubert/Monaco-Tribune)

That is where the daughter of Michel Pou, general coach of AS Monaco natation (AS Monaco’s swimming section), will attempt to grab her ticket to Paris, in the women’s 10km open water event. To make it, Lisa Pou will have to finish in the top thirteen places, as three swimmers have already qualified.

“Qualifying for the Paris Olympics would be the culmination of many years’ work,” she told us shortly after arriving in Portugal. “The Olympic Games don’t just require a year’s preparation. That goes for all the athletes, and people often tend to forget that.”

Théo Druenne (swimming)

Théo Druenne, who took part in the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, is set on experiencing a second Olympiad. And to put all the odds in his favour, the young swimmer (18) has decided to continue his studies this year in Laval, Quebec.

“I’m training for six months there and six months in Monaco,” he explains. “The facilities in Canada are incredible. There are two 50-metre Olympic pools with ten lanes, and I train with a high-level group. And on top of that, Michel (Pou) continues to give me invaluable advice remotely.”

Théo Druenne, in the Parc de Fontvieille (Photo: Romain Boisaubert/Monaco-Tribune)

After returning to Monaco in December, Théo Druenne will head off to South Africa for a training camp, before also turning his attention to the World Championships in Doha. He has the same objective as Lisa Pou, but in the men’s event: to qualify for the 10km open water race.

“I’m confident about my times. I want to repay Monaco and the Federation for the trust they have placed in me. I give my best every day to achieve my goal. I want to thank them by making sure Monaco has a high-performance dynamic, with as many athletes as possible taking part in the Olympic Games.”

Quentin Antognelli (rowing)

A resident at a renowned rowing training centre on Lake Varese, near Milan, Quentin Antognelli is training hard for the big goal of his season: the European Championships (25-28 April) in Szeged (Hungary), a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.

“I’m feeling a bit of pressure compared to Tokyo, because a lot of my friends and family have already got their tickets to watch the competitions,” he smiles. He got a wild card to the Japanese games three years ago. “But I feel in shape, and confident. The Olympic Games in France, obviously it makes you want it!”

Quentin Antognelli on the terraces of the Monaco Yacht Club (Photo: Communication Department / Stephane Danna)

But if he is to qualify, the Monegasque skiffer will have to chalk up a great time. In Hungary, he will need to finish on the podium to get his ticket for Paris.

Failing that, Quentin Antognelli will have one final chance, apart from perhaps another wild-card, to secure his ticket. “There is a world regatta with three qualifying places in Lucerne, Switzerland, in May. But that’s like a ‘sudden death’ event. Nobody wants to be in that position.” That would indeed be his final chance.

Alexander Ehlen (kitefoil)

He carries all the hopes of the Yacht Club of Monaco on his broad shoulders. Back from injury, Alexander Ehlen (22 years old) is in the midst of his preparations to qualify for the Olympic Games.

In April of this year, in Hyères, where he lives and trains, the Monaco Yacht Club member will attempt to qualify, having missed the first two qualifying sessions because of a paragliding accident in August.

Alexander Ehlen competing for the Principality (Photo: Monaco Yacht Club)

“My season was going perfectly before the accident,” he explains. “Although there is always a lot of work to do if I’m to improve, my results have been very promising, with good speed on water.”

Fourth in the Engie Kite Tour, which was held in Saint-Raphaël last month, Alexander Ehlen is pulling out all the stops to make up for lost time and qualify for Paris. A goal that he considers “achievable” if he performs at his best. If he misses the Paris games, the Monegasque candidate will be looking to compete in the 2028 edition in Los Angeles (USA).