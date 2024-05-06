Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s thumping win over Clermont Foot

In a game where AS Monaco flexed their muscles emphatically to defeat Clermont Foot 4-1 at the Stade Louis II, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this encounter.

Ben Yedder’s historic brace

Wissam Ben Yedder’s clinical brace powered him into second place on the club’s all-time goalscoring charts, with him moving up to 116.

Having now bagged four goals in his last two games, his duo of doubles has further underlined what an asset he is to Adi Hutter’s team.

Classy finish for his opening goal

Masterfully composed finish for his second

Experienced, intelligent, instinctive and a master at reading the play in order to be in the right place at the right time, the little magician certainly produced the goods when his team needed him.

Ben Yedder’s shot map

“This is what we expect from him, especially since he has always shown in the past that he is a great scorer,” Hutter insisted.

Breel Embolo then added: “I’ve always said it, with Wissam, it’s always been very simple. He’s a great player. I know his quality, his personality and today he didn’t come far from the hat-trick. He serves me really well in my goal, he’s a very important player for us and I enjoy playing alongside him.”

Also laying on that brilliantly weighted aforementioned assist for Embolo, which provided another testament to his game-changing wizardry, there was no denying what a force to be reckoned with he was.

Superb assist by Ben Yedder

Proving age is just a number and that form is temporary and class is permanent, Ben Yedder yet again illustrated what a master of his craft he is.

Embolo excites

Starting his first game in 436 days since returning from injury, Breel Embolo enjoyed a fantastic body of work, which he fittingly marked with a wonderful goal.

Contributing heavily towards the victory, where his size and strength ensured he was a fine target when dropping deep with his back to goal, which, in combination with his nifty dovetailing with his fellow attackers and crafty movement either side of the Clermont backline, saw him shine brightly.

Dropping deep and linking play nicely

Intelligently timed run in behind

Embolo’s Heat Map

Indeed, his goal encapsulated superbly why he’s so highly rated by Hutter and his teammates, for he timed his run outstandingly to latch onto Ben Yedder’s through ball before applying his finish with aplomb.

Wicked finish by Embolo

“This goal was more for the staff and all the people who supported me and pushed me to come back in this way,” the delighted Swiss international explained.

“It was a big injury, which required a lot of patience and work. And the staff were always there, even when I was unbearable or when I didn’t have my head up, so it was really for them.”

Offering his team with different solutions to progress up the field to supplement Monaco’s diminutive attackers, the powerful forward’s presence and unique qualities really enhanced his team’s threat.

“I’m very happy for Breel, he worked a lot to come back. We saw how he struggled, but he always hung in there,” insisted Krepin Diatta. “He brings a lot, as soon as we are under pressure, we can play to him because he has this ability to keep the ball and wait for the team to go up to be able to combine. So he’s a very important player for us and he’s a clinical finisher.”

Following this impressive, confidence-boosting outing, expect him to keep stamping his mark in ASM’s final two games whether starting or coming off the bench.

Champions League qualification secured

Monaco’s thumping win over Clermont crucially secured their Champions League qualification, with them now guaranteed at least a spot in the play-offs.

They won’t be content with that, however, for they’ll be eager to finish the season in style to ensure they claim their automatic passage into the group stages.

With matches left against Montpellier and Nantes, there’s no reason why they can’t reign supreme in these to bank second in the Ligue 1 standings.

“We still have two very important matches to play in Montpellier and against Nantes at home. We will now watch the other matches with more serenity, it’s true. But we will quickly focus on preparing for the trip to Montpellier, because we must continue our momentum,” Hutter asserted.

“Brest and Lille also want this second place so we will have to defend it until the end. I am entirely focused on our goal, which is to return to the Champions League, that’s why I joined the club.”

As the end of the campaign approaches, all associated with the club will be firmly fixated on the task at hand and not letting complacency creep in.

If they can do that, second will be theirs to proudly cap off an exceptional first season under the expert tutelage of Hutter.