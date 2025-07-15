CHPG launches eco-responsible maternity kit for parents of newborns

The Maternity Unit at the Princess Grace Hospital is providing new kits for parents of the babies that come into the world there.

With almost a thousand newborns every year, the CHPG Maternity Unit has boosted the hospitality side to make sure families receive the best welcome possible. In addition to the nappies, toiletries and infant formula already supplied by the hospital, a new maternity kit has been designed by the staff: “it includes an embroidered swaddling blanket, a pouch and a pencil to keep your maternity and/or breastfeeding diary up to date,” the hospital announced on its social media channels on Thursday.

In 2021 and again in 2024, the hospital had already improved its service offering with new parenthood preparation workshops, including a section on environmental health to help parents take a different approach to external pollutants (cosmetics during pregnancy, baby products, etc.).

© CHPG – LinkedIn

In red and white from day 1

In addition to these services, AS Monaco began a partnership with the CHPG in January 2024, providing a welcome kit for all babies born to Monegasque parents or residents of the Principality. The kit includes a congratulations card, a romper suit and a Bouba cuddly toy, the club’s emblematic mascot.

In February 2025, as a further demonstration of the club’s commitment to its community, and youngesters in particular, its President Dmitry Rybolovlev decided to strengthen the collaboration with the addition of a paediatric reception area. This area is decorated entirely in the club’s colours, including murals with the mascot Bouba and “Diplomas of Bravery” awarded to young patients.

Environmental commitment a key priority

As part of the establishment’s 2025-2030 plan, the CHPG has undertaken to publish an annual CSR report and to extend its environmentally-mindful approach to products and items used to treat patients. This new environmentally responsible initiative comes in addition to the concrete measures already in place: an end to the use of nitrous oxide, and the introduction of new waste recycling procedures, which prevented the emission of 12 tonnes of CO2 in 2024.