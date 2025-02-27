“Times like these are more important than football”: AS Monaco and Breel Embolo brighten CHPG paediatric ward

The partnership between AS Monaco and the Princess Grace Hospital took on a new dimension on Tuesday 25 February with the inauguration of a reception area in the club’s colours, aimed at the young patients on the paediatric ward. The event was attended by the Hospital’s Director, Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges. AS Monaco was represented by its Director Thiago Scuro, player Breel Embolo and Bouba the mascot.

The reception area at the CHPG paediatric ward has been given a facelift thanks to AS Monaco: the walls and ceiling have been entirely decked out in the club’s colours. The aim is to bring a little cheer and comfort to young patients who are looking for calm before and after their treatment.

Advertising

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

AS Monaco has supported the CHPG for a number of years in different ways, including providing ‘welcome packs’ for newborns, blood donations and other initiatives to help children. The club’s President has also made personal donations. “We are delighted to be taking another step forward today with the CHPG, and to be further strengthening the ties between our two institutions,” said Thiago Scuro. He added that the partnership confirms the club’s commitment to its community, and particularly youngsters, under the leadership of its President, Dmitry Rybolovlev.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

AS Monaco colours to brighten up what can be a dark time

Children and teenagers who come to the CHPG for treatment will be able to feel they’re in AS Monaco’s world. The walls and ceilings are now decorated with murals featuring key elements about the club, such as its mascot, Bouba the elephant, the Louis-II stadium with its famous arches, as well as the emblematic red and white diagonal shirt.

AS Monaco: What do you know about Bouba?

The decor was designed to make the hospital experience less ‘scary’. Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges says: “These days we know that the patient’s experience is almost as important as their treatment, and even more so with children. Having these images, these colours, as a form of escape, is very important. And that includes the ceiling! Because when a child heads to the operating theatre, the best case scenario is they go in their little electric car, but sometimes they are lying in bed. This is when anxiety kicks in, but Bouba is going to help them overcome their fear.”

Young patients will also find AS Monaco pictures to colour in, and a special Bouba game to help them get ready for the operating theatre. At the end of their stay, they will receive a “Bravery Diploma” featuring the Red & White mascot, to celebrate their courage.

Bouba soft toys, which serve as IV drip covers, will now be given to young patients during their stay. The aim is simple: “It means that during their hospital stay, the children don’t need to see their drip, they can see their friend Bouba instead,” explains Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges.

A moment with Breel Embolo

AS Monaco player Breel Embolo and Bouba took time to meet several young patients, visiting the ward room by room. A fabulous surprise for the children, especially as the Monegasque striker signed autographs and posed for selfies with them. “Children are special. We need to keep them safe, they’re our strength and they’re innocent,” said the player.

© AS Monaco

He also stressed the importance of these moments off the pitch: “Every human being needs help, and it’s always a pleasure to do our bit for the project if we can. It doesn’t cost us anything to give a child a smile, and I think that even for me, as a player, it’s a win-win situation because you get to share some really memorable times and realise how lucky you are. Times like these are more important than football.”

A father of two himself, Breel Embolo said he understood the parents‘ distress and the feelings involved with children’s health: “When your child has a cough, it feels like a pretty big deal, you feel bad, but there are worse things, so you kind of feel blessed too. Being in hospital is never easy, even if it’s for an hour or two or just ten minutes. But the surroundings here are perfect, people are cheerful. You can tell they’re really family focused and they give their best.”

CHPG acquires two new innovations to fight cancer