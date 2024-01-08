AS Monaco offers a special gift to Principality’s babies

Bouba, the Red and Whites' mascot, and Yann Lienard, the third goalkeeper in the professional squad, came with a welcome pack for the newborns (Photo © AS Monaco)

As of the new year, babies who are born at the Princess Grace Hospital, to Monegasque parents or residents, will receive a ‘welcome pack’ in the Principality club’s colours.

Michèle and Eden, Monaco’s first 2024 babies, got a visit from Bouba, the AS Monaco mascot, and Yann Lienard, the third goalkeeper in the professional squad, on Thursday 4 January.

Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, Director of the CHPG, was on hand as they presented the parents with a ‘newborn pack’ that included a Bouba cuddly toy, a onesie in the club’s colours and a congratulatory card.

“It’s great that the club and its players are taking an interest in everyday life in Monaco, and carrying out social actions that benefit everyone here,” said Ferxel Fourgon, the happy Dad, who is well known in the Principality since he is the ‘man behind the mic’ at AS Monaco Basket. “I don’t know if Eden will remember this (laughs), but we’ll definitely show him the pictures! I’m delighted.”

A long-standing partnership between the CHPG and AS Monaco

The initiative comes as part of the partnership between the CHPG and AS Monaco, in the same way as the blood donation drives, or the inauguration of the CHPG’s new emergency department in the presence of Prince Albert II and Dmitry Rybolovlev, the AS Monaco President, who funded the refurbishment work.

“When you come into a hospital to see a newborn baby, it’s always a pleasure, everyone is all smiles and there’s a lot of love,” Yann Lienard said to Radio Monaco.

“This shows how close AS Monaco is to the people of the Principality. That’s the philosophy we want to convey.”