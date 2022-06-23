The club’s employees took part to raise public awareness of the importance of giving blood.

A new joint venture between AS Monaco and the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG). The AS Monaco employees went to the blood transfusion centre to set an example and encourage donations, to help achieve the objective set by the Principality.

At present, Monaco is not self-sufficient. Only 2,000 donations are made each year, whereas 3,500 are required, according to the CHPG.

After the employees on Tuesday, the new CEO Jean-Emmanuel de Witt also ‘made a personal (blood) donation’ on Wednesday.

“I am very, very happy and very proud to be here […] blood donation is extremely important,” stated Jean-Emmanuel de Witt. He also added: “We have a very important social role to play and I believe it’s really necessary for all of us to bear in mind that if we have an accident, we’d be happy to hear that this shortfall didn’t exist.”

© AS Monaco – The CEO, Jean-Emmanuel de Witt

To contribute, you can head over to the CHPG all year round, on Tuesdays from 8 am to 2 pm, on Wednesdays from 10 am to 3 pm and on Thursdays from 8 am to 2 pm.