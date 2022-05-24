AS Monaco’s Board of Directors confirmed Jean-Emmanuel de Witt’s appointment as CEO, following his nomination by the Club President Dmitry Rybolovlev.

There had been rumours, and the fans were keen to find out what the new changes would be at the club. In the end, it was a big surprise: no leavers, but a new start at AS Monaco.

The club has a new head of operational management. A graduate of the EDC Paris Business School, Jean-Emmanuel de Witt (52) has extensive international experience, particularly in Asia and Europe.

Speaking French, English, Russian fluently and proficient in German, Jean-Emmanuel de Witt has worked for leading companies such as Lagardère, Hearst, Sanoma and JCDecaux.

De Witt for operational management, Mitchell for sports management, and Petrov on the board of directors

“I would like to thank Dmitry Rybolovlev and the Board of Directors for their trust. I am thrilled to join AS Monaco as CEO and to work towards achieving results that reflect the Club’s historic greatness,” said Jean-Emmanuel de Witt.

He will be responsible for operational management and will focus on developing the club’s revenue stream. The different departments will report to him, except for the sports management team, which remains the remit of Paul Mitchell, who reports directly to Dmitry Rybolovlev.

Oleg Petrov will continue to perform his duties as a member of the board of directors and vice-president, while representing AS Monaco at the Ligue de Football Professionnel, but also at the ECA (member of the board of directors) and at UEFA (ECA representative on the Professional Football Strategy Council).