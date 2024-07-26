Maghnes Akliouche extends AS Monaco contract

AS Monaco rising star Maghnes Akliouche has excitingly signed a new contract, extending his stay at the club until June 2028.

Announcing this news on their website, this is an astute move by Les Monegasques, as Akliouche’s promising form last season saw him attract the interest of a host of top European outfits.

Having been at the club for roughly seven years, the man who joined in 2017 at 15 has been on a steady upward trajectory ever since.

Inking his first pro deal in 2022 after making his first-team debut in 2021 against Olympique Lyonnais under the guidance of Niko Kovac, his progress has certainly been impressive.

Really stamping his mark last season on his way to registering eight goals and four assists across his 31 appearances in all competitions, the 22-year-old’s output was a massive highlight during ASM’s quality season.

Repaying the faith of manager Adi Hutter superbly, Akliouche went from strength to strength under the Austrian tactician’s tutelage, with him regularly rising to the occasion to help his team.

“I’m delighted with his development. He’s having a fantastic season as a young player. We mustn’t forget that this is only his second season in Ligue 1. As soon as I arrived, I saw his talent straight away. Perhaps before, he lacked aggression in duels and wasn’t decisive enough. Today, I’m delighted with his performances,” Hutter recently explained.

Intelligent, creative, technical and always a threat in the final third with both his astute movement and wizardry with the ball at his feet, expect him to keep elevating his impact in the upcoming crusade.

Currently on international duty at the Olympics with Thierry Henry’s France, which will act as a nice preparation for the 2023/2024 term, once done at this tournament, he’ll rapidly recalibrate his focus to the season ahead.

Set to play an integral role for Monaco domestically and in their Champions League adventures, all the signs are positive that he’ll carry on his momentum to yet again be a vital piece of Hutter’s puzzle.