Ansu Fati ready to reignite his career at AS Monaco

Having been confirmed as an AS Monaco player last week, Spanish sensation Ansu Fati was unveiled to the press alongside CEO Thiago Scuro, which gave him an ideal opportunity to discuss a host of interesting topics.

Delight at joining Monaco

To kick things off, the 22-year-old spoke of his delight at joining Monaco on loan from FC Barcelona, as he looks to return to a level resembling his best after a torrid run of injuries in recent years that’s hindered his desire to fulfil his tremendous potential.

“I’m very happy to be here, and I’d like to thank the club for placing their trust in me. From the very first contact with AS Monaco, I knew I wanted to come here. I’m eager to show what I can do, but I’m not out for revenge; I just want to play football,” he insisted.

© AS Monaco

“I was given this opportunity, which I seized, and I would like to give the best I can to this club. I hope to experience great things at AS Monaco. Regarding the Spanish national team, I would certainly like to return; however, my chances will depend on my performances here. I spoke with my agent, who told me about AS Monaco’s interest. It’s a team that believed in me and presented things to me clearly. I had the opportunity to speak with the coach, who explained to me what he expected. For my part, I told him what I could bring. Finally, Carlos Aviña and Thiago Scuro convinced me with their reasoning; that’s why I signed.”

Brighton spell

When quizzed on his stint in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion, Fati shared his thoughts on what a beneficial experience this was for him despite injury curtailing his time with the Seagulls.

“Playing at Brighton was a positive experience, even if some may think differently. Unfortunately, I was injured, so I wasn’t able to maintain the continuity I’d hoped for. I’d like to rediscover that here at AS Monaco, to try to be in the best possible shape. I can’t control everything that happens to my body, but I’m certainly trying to minimise the risks. I’m definitely giving my all and fighting to get back to my best level. Of course, I’m here to find the best physical condition to play football; that’s what I’m trying to do,” recalled the attacking maestro.

Last season’s Barcelona vs ASM clash

Fati was then asked to provide his recollections on ASM’s victory over Barcelona in the Champions League last term, and his response was full of praise for Les Monegasques on that memorable night.

“I remember we’d lost the match; it was a sad night for Barcelona. It was the first Champions League match of the season, and we wanted to win it. Unfortunately for us, AS Monaco played a great match; I could see that they were a great team,” he stated.

© AS Monaco

Expectations

Next on the agenda were the versatile offensive dynamo’s words on Ligue 1 and Adi Hutter’s expectations for him. While Fati wasn’t giving too much away on how Adi Hütter plans to deploy him, he had some positive words to say about the French top flight.

“I had a discussion with the coach, but as the saying goes, what’s said in the locker room stays in the locker room (smiles). In any case, I’ll be at his disposal, and I’ll do my best to help the team. On a personal level, I feel very good physically; I can play,” commented Fati.

© AS Monaco

“I consider Ligue 1 to be one of the best leagues in Europe; you only have to look at the last Champions League winner to see that. Every league is different, which is perfectly normal, but Ligue 1 has produced a lot of talent. Some of the best players in the world were trained in this league. Many people think the level is easy, but that’s not the case.”

Pogba

The last topic on the docket was Paul Pogba, and Fati expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing alongside the legendary Frenchman.

“Everyone knows what a player Paul Pogba is. I’m very happy he’s signed for AS Monaco. I think the whole of football is happy to see him back. He was one of the best players wherever he played, whether it was with his clubs or internationally. I hope we have a great year together to help position the Club where it needs to be again,” explained the Spanish international.

© AS Monaco

“Seeing him here is a dream because he’s a player I’ve admired since I was little. When I was at La Masia, he was an idol for my friends and me; everyone talked about him and wanted to know as much as possible about him. So being able to play with him is something incredible, and I hope to be able to enjoy it as much as possible.”

Primed for success

Determined to ensure this new chapter at Monaco will be a success, watch for Fati to do all he can in his pursuit to reignite his career and find fresh momentum after several challenging years, as there’s no denying he has the talent to thrive in the Principality and remind the footballing world just what a class act he is.