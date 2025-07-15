AS Monaco’s squad list and schedule for pre-season camp in England

Fresh off a 1-0 win in their season-opening friendly against Cercle Brugge, AS Monaco made the trip to Birmingham on Sunday for a week-long training camp. Here’s a look at the details regarding the squad travelling across the Channel and their schedule while in England.

St George’s Park

For this vital training residency at St George’s Park – the renowned home of the Three Lions – AS Monaco is returning to familiar ground. After their first visit to England’s “Clairefontaine” in the summer of 2023, the club is once again ready for an intense week of work from July 13 to 19. Opened in 2012, the facility boasts 14 outdoor pitches, including a full-scale replica of Wembley Stadium. During their last journey to England two years ago, the Monegasques impressed with back-to-back victories over Real Betis (3-1) and Leeds United (2-0).

© AS Monaco

Two massive friendlies

This year, Monaco’s adventure will once again include two friendly matches. First up is a maiden encounter with Coventry City, who compete in the EFL Championship, on Wednesday, July 16, at 6pm French time. Then, AS Monaco will face last campaign’s Premier League surprise package, Nottingham Forest, on Saturday, July 19, at 4pm French time, with the match taking place at the SMH Group Stadium in Chesterfield.

© AS Monaco

Squad

Below is the 32-man squad, featuring eight promising talents from the Academy.

Goalkeepers: Philipp Köhn, Yann Lienard, Radoslaw Majecki, Jules Stawiecki

Defenders: Eric Dier, Caio Henrique, Thilo Kehrer, Bradel Kiwa, Kassoum Ouattara, Mohammed Salisu, Wilfried Singo, Jordan Teze, Vanderson

Midfielders: Maghnes Akliouche, Aladji Bamba, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Saïmon Bouabré, Lamine Camara, Mamadou Coulibaly, Krépin Diatta, Edan Diop, Aleksandr Golovin, Takumi Minamino, Paul Pogba, Denis Zakaria

Forwards: Folarin Balogun, Mika Biereth, Paris Brunner, Breel Embolo, Ansu Fati, George Ilenikhena, Lucas Michal

Loïc SAVARESSE – Monaco Tribune

Detailed Schedule (All times CET)

Monday, July 14

10:30 a.m. (St George’s Park): Training

5:00 p.m. (St George’s Park): Training

Tuesday, July 15

10:30 a.m. (St George’s Park): Training

5:00 p.m. (St George’s Park): Training

Wednesday, July 16

10:30 a.m. (St George’s Park): Training

6:00 p.m.* (St George’s Park): Coventry City – AS Monaco (Friendly Match)

Thursday, July 17

10:30 a.m. (St George’s Park): Training

Friday, July 18

10:30 AM (St George’s Park): Training

5:00 PM (St George’s Park): Training

Saturday, July 19

10:00 AM (St George’s Park): Training

4:00 PM* (SMH Group Stadium, Chesterfield): Nottingham Forest – AS Monaco (Friendly)

Sunday, July 20

Rest

Dates and times courtesy of AS Monaco’s official website.