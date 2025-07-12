Friendly: AS Monaco edge Cercle Bruges 1-0 in pre-season opener

Adi Hütter’s AS Monaco secured a 1-0 victory over Cercle Bruges in their first friendly to kick off their pre-season fixture schedule on a positive note.

The Match

In an encounter that served as a valuable opportunity for coach Hütter to assess his squad, as he rotated players throughout the game, the triumph also came under the watchful eyes of President Dmitry Rybolovlev, who was in attendance at the Performance Center, joined by the leadership of both partner clubs.

Dmitry Rybolovlev was present for this first match of the season © AS Monaco

For this important hit-out, Hütter set up his side in a 4-4-2 formation, with Yann Lienard starting between the posts, while the attack was spearheaded by Mika Biereth and Breel Embolo. Despite being a friendly, the match quickly took on a competitive edge, with heavy challenges flying in from both sides. Tensions peaked when Valy Konaté received two yellow cards in quick succession, leading to a sending off in the 28th minute.

© AS Monaco

Earlier in the game, Thibo Somers came close with a teasing cross that narrowly missed the target, while Eliesse Ben Seghir’s free kick drifted just wide of the post (18). With Monaco beginning to assert their authority, the gifted Moroccan international earned a penalty after a driving run, but the spot-kick was saved by Maxime Delanghe in goal. The first half subsequently concluded goalless, with both outfits still looking for a breakthrough.

Éliesse Ben Seghir played with a mask © Loïc SAVARESSE – Monaco Tribune

34’ PENALTY pour l’ASM provoqué par Ben Seghir #ASMCER pic.twitter.com/u3QmKKtkob— Monaco Tribune (@MonacoTribune) July 11, 2025

Enter the second stanza, and the Monaco coach made a host of substitutes, which included him handing Paris Brunner his debut for Les Monegasques.

The first chance of the final 45 came through Aleksandr Golovin, whose right-footed effort wasn’t far off in the 52nd minute. Dominating possession and in control, the Red and Whites continued to push, and in the 71st minute, Mamadou Coulibaly had a promising opening from a cross by Folarin Balogun, but his shot was blocked.

© AS Monaco

At the other end, Yann Lienard remained sharp, repelling a strike from Pieter Gerkens. Shortly after that brief scare, substitute Saïmon Bouabré made an instant impact down the right wing, firing in a cutback that was deflected into the net by Dalangunypole Gomis for an own goal 12 minutes from time. Full of confidence, the Maurice-Revello Tournament winner nearly doubled the lead late on but was denied in a one-on-one, as the clash ended in a 1-0 victory for ASM.

78’ BUTT ! Tout juste entré, Bouabré arrive à trouver la faille après un corner joué rapidement ! 1-0 #ASMCER pic.twitter.com/PEO5xXBPje — Monaco Tribune (@MonacoTribune) July 11, 2025

Hutter’s Debrief

“The first warm-up match is never easy, especially against Cercle Bruges. We fielded two different teams in the first and second halves, in a match where there were many duels against our sister club, who wanted to show that they also have good players. Sometimes the commitment was a little limited, but that’s normal, and the most important thing is that there were no injuries at the end,” explained the Austrian tactician.

Regarding the absentees, Hütter indicated that Ansu Fati was not yet physically ready, while Eric Dier, slightly ill, was rested. Regarding Paul Pogba, Hütter was not able to provide details on his return to the pitch. “Most of the time, he works in the gym. At the moment, it makes no sense to take him on the pitch. He’s in a fantastic mood,” he insisted. The three recruits were present at La Turbie to support their teammates.

As for the transfer window, the coach said that ASM is observing the market and that the club will act according to opportunities and especially potential departures.

Adi Hütter was quite satisfied at the end of the match © Loïc SAVARESSE – Monaco Tribune

Off to Birmingham

Having sealed a narrow 1-0 win to give them a perfect start to their preparations for the 2025/2026 campaign, Monaco will now travel to Birmingham for a week-long training camp, where they’ll play two more friendlies: against Coventry City on July 16 at 6pm, followed by a clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday at 4pm.