Eric Dier eager to hit the ground running at AS Monaco

Having joined AS Monaco on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, experienced defender Eric Dier was unveiled to the media alongside CEO Thiago Scuro.

Decision to join Monaco

Arriving with over 400 professional matches under his belt, the English star is ready to hit the ground running on this exciting new chapter of his career.

“With my contract at Bayern Munich having ended, I was eager to experience a new challenge. Joining AS Monaco was the best decision for my family and me, both personally and sportingly. The initial discussions with Thiago Scuro and Carlos Aviña were very positive, and I was immediately convinced by the project they presented to me,” Dier told the press in attendance.

“AS Monaco evokes a number of memories for me. I remember playing against the team during the 2016-2017 season when I was playing for Tottenham. That year, the club managed to reach the semi-final stage of the competition. Obviously, I also have in mind the Champions League final played by the Monegasques in 2004. They had faced Porto, and I was still living in Portugal at that time, so I obviously heard about it.

“I’ve watched a lot of Ligue 1 matches, especially when I first started talking to the team’s management. It’s a very competitive league, and the competition for Champions League qualification was fierce last season. Paris Saint-Germain’s European victory has helped strengthen the image of French football.”

Skill set

While the humble Dier wasn’t overly comfortable talking about himself, his words on what he brings to the table were full of insight, with him notably mentioning how much he admires Adi Hütter’s approach.

“It’s always difficult to talk about yourself as a player, so I would have preferred someone else to do it! I’ll try to bring all my qualities to the team. What’s important to me is to help my teammates raise their game. On the pitch, I have to win as many duels as possible, and I communicate a lot with my teammates to bring calm and security,” explained the former Tottenham Hotspur ace.

“The style of play implemented by Adi Hütter is in line with the way we played at Bayern last year, which was very aggressive. I think I’ve shown what I’m capable of, and I really like this way of playing. Now I have to prove it here on the pitch.”

Ambitions

Aiming to use his vast experience to also help Monaco’s young and talented squad propel themselves to great heights in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, plus earn back his England spot, Dier’s comments on his ambitions for the new campaign made for intriguing reading.

“I’m an experienced player, and I’m here to help the team improve. I’m joining an attractive squad that includes many very promising young players. The goal will be to combine these two aspects and do everything we can to ensure the team’s success. Qualifying (for the Champions League) for the second time in a row is a very good thing; it should push us to constantly improve,” asserted Dier.

“Obviously, I still want to play for England. I currently have 49 caps, and to be honest, (being stuck at that number) this frustrates me! So I hope to reach 50. To do that, I’ll have to perform well at club level, which remains my primary goal.”

ASM the next stop in his compelling career

Dier then discussed moving to the Principality and how excited he is for this next stage of his storied journey in the professional game, which has also featured spells in Portugal, England and Germany.

“The first discussions took place early on, which allowed me to quickly embark on this new adventure. I was fortunate to be able to settle in comfortably with my family. Now, I’m looking forward to exploring Monaco and its surroundings and adapting to this new environment,” insisted the intelligent stopper.

“Every player follows their own unique path. When I started playing professionally, I couldn’t have imagined this journey or anticipated the clubs I’d play for. Today, I feel extremely lucky to be an AS Monaco player.

“After a long period in England, I had the opportunity to discover the German league, which gave me a different perspective on the sport. This new challenge in France is very exciting for me, both as a player and as a person, and I appreciate how lucky I am to be able to experience this.”

Pogba’s arrival

The subject of Paul Pogba’s arrival was another key topic on the agenda, and Dier was unsurprisingly delighted at the prospect of playing alongside the French superstar.

“It’s a great signing for the club and Ligue 1 in general to have such a player who is preparing to play in the league. I had the opportunity to face Paul Pogba many times in the Premier League. I know the extent of his talent, and I really look forward to playing alongside him,” stated the 31-year-old.

Ready to go

Expected to be a vital presence in what looms as a compelling crusade ahead for Monaco, there’s no denying what a fine signing Dier is. Watch for him to shine and prove his class on the Rock, just as he’s done at all his previous clubs and on the international stage.