Eric Dier joins AS Monaco on free transfer from Bayern Munich

AS Monaco have officially confirmed the signing of Eric Dier from Bayern Munich on a free transfer. The English defender will join Les Monegasques on July the 1st after his contract with the German champions expires.

“I can’t wait to get started. I’m really looking forward to wearing this shirt, and I can’t wait to meet everyone at the club at the Stade Louis II and get started. So I’m really, really looking forward to it. I’m going to give everything for this club. I look forward to seeing you all very soon,” the 31-year-old stated.

Following a solid season with Bayern Munich, the man who moved to the Bavarian giants in January 2024 has been a consistent presence in the Bayern backline, with him playing a key role in their Bundesliga title triumph and contributing significantly to the team’s strong Champions League crusade, which saw them reach the quarter-finals.

Before venturing to Munich, Dier made 365 appearances in nine and a half seasons with Tottenham Hotspur, having joined the north London outfit from Sporting CP in August 2014.

© AS Monaco

Versatile, adaptable and vastly experienced, there’s no doubting he’s a terrific addition to bolster Monaco’s defensive ranks. “We are talking about a really good player, strong physically with a good personality and good technically because he was a midfielder,” former Spurs coach Antonio Conte explained back in 2021.

Capped 49 times for the Three Lions and having featured in Euro 2016 as well as the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Dier is set to be a valuable asset for AS Monaco – both on and off the pitch – by sharing his wealth of experience and deep understanding of the professional game with the club’s many talented youngsters.

A shrewd piece of business by Monaco begin their transfer activity ahead of what promises to be a compelling 2025/26 campaign, expect Dier to hit the ground running in the French Principality and be an integral component in their pursuit to achieve great things next term.