Analysis: AS Monaco’s capture of Eric Dier on a free transfer full of upside

AS Monaco’s capture of Eric Dier from German champions Bayern Munich is undoubtedly a shrewd piece of business to kick off their summer transfer dealings.

With the experienced English defender, who’s also comfortable operating in midfield, set to join Les Monegasques on July the 1st after his contract with the Reds ends, he’s eager to hit the ground running and link up with his new teammates.

“I can’t wait to get started. I’m really looking forward to wearing this shirt, and I can’t wait to meet everyone at the club at the Stade Louis II and get started. So I’m really, really looking forward to it. I’m going to give everything for this club. I look forward to seeing you all very soon,” the 31-year-old insisted.

Having enjoyed a solid season under Vincent Kompany’s management at Bayern, where he played his part towards the Munich giants reclaiming the Bundesliga title, Dier is ready for the next challenge and sees AS Monaco as the perfect destination to continue his journey in the beautiful game.

Wanting more game time than the 28 matches he featured in last term, Dier, who made 365 appearances in nine and a half seasons with Tottenham Hotspur after joining the north London outfit from Sporting CP in August 2014, is certainly destined to be more involved at Les Rouge et Blanc.

Versatile, adaptable and tactically intelligent, he’s unquestionably a fantastic addition to bolster Monaco’s defensive ranks. “We are talking about a really good player, strong physically with a good personality and good technically because he was a midfielder,” insisted former Spurs coach Antonio Conte in 2021.

Monaco boss Adi Hutter added this on his delight about Dier’s arrival and also mentioned how he plans to deploy the veteran, stating: “I like him a lot. I’ve been watching him for several years when he was still at Tottenham, where he’s a legend. He also has many England caps and is coming off a great season with Bayern Munich. He’s very humble; he’s both a leader and a very good defender. He’ll be able to help us with his personality. I’m happy he’s joining us this summer. He’s a good player who will fit in well in the dressing room.

“We clearly signed him to play as a defender. Denis Zakaria is a number 6 and can also play in defence, but I repeat, we signed him to be in defence, even though he can help out in an emergency.”

Exhibiting impressive composure and discipline, this, in combination with his astute positional sense, physicality and tactical awareness, ensures he puts himself in ideal locations to execute his actions coherently.

A terrific anticipator and reader of the play, the way he chimes in with timely interventions, tracks opponents diligently and knows when to hold his post, step up or drop back when needed enhances his value. Usually in the right place at the right time to clear danger from crosses, cutbacks and dead balls from all over, this is a significant feature of his game too.

The fact he ranked 10th for ball recoveries per 90 and 17th for counterpressing recoveries p90 among central defenders in the Bundesliga underlines his class at breaking up play.

Recoveries rankings among Bundesliga central defenders last season

Recoveries graphics

When asked his thoughts on what makes a successful defender, his comments to the Bayern website made for interesting reading. “There are many different styles. You can be a very good defender in different ways. For me, controlled aggression is crucial. Our coach often says that, and I like that description. Being aggressive but with a cool head. The way I see it is that a centre-back must always think negatively first and foremost, always anticipate the worst-case scenario. Only then are you prepared to prevent it,” he explained.

Another key to his success is how he remains focused during matches and constantly communicates with his colleagues, with the latter being a trait he developed early in his career, which not only sharpens his own concentration but also helps organise those around him.

While he’s in the twilight of his career, it was intriguing to listen to his take on the evolution of defending in the modern game, as he clearly has his finger on the pulse of what’s required to thrive at the pinnacle of the sport. “You can’t compare different generations. Football is constantly evolving. In the last 10 years in particular, the game has changed enormously,” stated Dier.

“Young players today are bigger, faster, stronger and often technically better trained than in the past. Defending has also changed. Teams defend higher, expose themselves to more risk and goalkeepers like Manuel Neuer have revolutionised their position by acting as keepers who also get involved in play. Centre-backs now have more one-on-one duels, are further forward and are more involved in the build-up play. The demands are increasing for all positions, and I’m sure that football will continue to develop.”

Fully adjusted to the demands of football in 2025, his output with the ball at his feet is definitely a standout aspect, for Dier keeps things ticking over nicely and vitally knows when to recycle possession or strike more expansive passes.

Typically holding his own when building out from the back, the way he acts as a conduit between defence and attack is crucial for progression. Indeed, his calmness, clarity and ability to distribute cleanly under pressure make him a very reliable asset.

Ball progression graphic

Boasting tremendous vision to spot teammates in advantageous areas, his capacity to break the lines and launch pinpoint long balls is a huge weapon in his armoury as well. All in all, his aptitude in possession, including his underrated ball-carrying skills, should frequently rise to the fore for ASM to help them bypass pressing structures and to breathe life into many attacks for his new side.

Progressive runs and passes rankings among Bundesliga defenders

Upon comparing his numbers to similarly exceptional AS Monaco stopper Thilo Kehrer, it’s notable how he has the ascendancy in many metrics related to aerial duels p90, progressive runs p90, passes into the final third p90, overall passing accuracy, long passing accuracy and progressive passing accuracy further illustrates his all-round quality.

Dier vs Kehrer defensive comparison

Dier vs Kehrer attacking comparison

Dier vs Kehrer attacking comparison 2

Dier vs Kehrer key passing comparison

With 49 caps for the Three Lions and appearances at Euro 2016, as well as the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Dier brings a wealth of experience to AS Monaco. His presence is also expected to be important both on and off the pitch, offering guidance and insight to the club’s many promising young talents through his deep understanding of the professional game.

A smart move to begin their transfer activity ahead of what looms as another massive campaign, Monaco’s acquisition of Dier signals their intent that they are primed to assert themselves on the domestic and European stages. Exciting times await for Dier and the Principality outfit, with the signing of Dier littered with upside to open the summer window.