Oumar Konaté completes move to AS Monaco

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the signing of Oumar Konaté, an 18-year-old Ivorian U20 international striker, to his first professional deal with the Principality Club.

Joining the Rouge et Blanc from his youth club, Sol FC d’Abobo, the native of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, made several appearances for Sol FC’s first team in the Ivorian top flight, where he scored one goal.

Finalist in the Maurice Revello Tournament 2024

While typically used as a striker, he can importantly play as a winger too, which adds to his worth. In 2024, he notably stood out at the Maurice Revello Tournament alongside Valy Konaté, providing an assist against France and finding the back of the net against Mexico, as he contributed heavily to the Ivorians’ outstanding achievement to reach the final of the competition vs Ukraine.

© AS Monaco

Ready for the Elite Group

Set to play for Djimi Traoré’s Elite Group this season, a team he is familiar with from his trial last February, where he had already distinguished himself in the colours of the Red & White by scoring a goal in the 2-0 victory over the Girondins de Bordeaux, he’ll be hoping to impact from the off.

Internship contract for three new recruits

Another exciting development is the signing of three new trainees by AS Monaco: attacking midfielder Jassim Djelloul from partner club AS Saint-Priest in Lyon, goalkeeper Axel Decrenisse from Servette FC in Switzerland and attacking midfielder David Dunne from Cork City in Ireland.