French Alps to host 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Just six years after Paris 2024, France will be organising the Winter Games for the fourth time.

It’s official: the French Alps will host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The decision was announced at the 142nd Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), held in Paris on Wednesday 24 July as the first events of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games got underway.

“These Games will be proud, authentic, cost-efficient and environmentally friendly. As perspectives on sporting events have shifted compared to last century, the CNOSF, the CPSF (French Olympic and Paralympic committees) and the Sud and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions are making this commitment,” a press release reads.

In the Sud region, the events will be spread over two different hubs. Moguls, aerial skiing, half-pipe, slopestyle, big air, snowboard slalom, ski-cross, para snowboard cross and para banked slalom will be held in the area around Briançon, while hockey and para hockey, figure skating, short track, curling and wheelchair curling will take place in Nice. There will be several Olympic villages, close to the event venues, and the Closing Ceremony will take place along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice. There will also be downhill skiing at Courchevel-Méribel and Val d’Isère, cross-country skiing at La Clusaz, for example. In other words, there will be a playing field spanning over 500 km!

A “conditional” approval

Although the French bid was chosen over Switzerland and Sweden, it will not be officially accepted until the country provides the International Olympic Committee with financial guarantees from the State and the regions.

France must back up its bid by submitting a delivery guarantee for the Games to the IOC before 1 October 2024. It must then be ratified by Parliament by 1 March 2025.