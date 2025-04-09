Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene present first aid certificates

The top three first-aid students from Collège Charles III, FANB and the International School of Monaco received awards © Communication department / Stéphane Danna

A key event in the institution’s calendar, the Monaco Red Cross held its traditional annual graduation ceremony in the Salle Kreizberg at the Auditorium Rainier III.

The Croix-Rouge Monégasque (CRM – Monegasque Red Cross) reached a significant milestone in 2024, with over 5,000 people made aware of, introduced to and trained in first aid skills. That figure has doubled over the last four years. 1,331 new people are now able to respond quickly and effectively in the event of an incident.

Commending recipients for their dedication © Communication department / Stéphane Danna

Special prizes for the most outstanding candidates

The Princely Couple, accompanied on stage by Dr. Mathieu Liberatore, Head of the First Aid Section, awarded special prizes to the top three first aid students from Collège Charles III, Institut François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré and the International School of Monaco.

Awards were also given to the top achievers from the Police Academy, the Civil Service and Monaco Town Council, as well as from the private and voluntary sectors and the general public.

The top achievers from the Police Academy received awards © Communication department / Stéphane Danna

The majority of graduates obtained the PSC1 (Prévention et Secours Civiques de niveau 1), the foundation level of first aid training, which is vital for ensuring everyone’s safety in everyday situations.

Key takeaways from Monegasque Red Cross mission statement for 2025

The hall was filled with recipients of all ages, as well as a host of local personalities, including the Mayor of Monaco, Georges Marsan, and representatives of a number of Monegasque institutions.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

The evening began on a lively note with a talk by Hassan de Monaco, an anaesthetist and comedian, who successfully conveyed serious messages about prevention using a touch of humour.

New goals for 2025

The Monaco Red Cross is pursuing its commitment with a number of goals defined for 2025. The organisation wants to develop its ‘differently abled’ training courses for people with disabilities and pursue its efforts to raise awareness among the younger generation. The aim is to stress the importance of learning life-saving techniques from an early age.

The Monaco Red Cross wants to develop training courses that are accessible to people with disabilities © Communication department / Stéphane Danna

The ceremony also served to recognise the excellent work of the volunteers and trainers who, through their dedication, help to raise awareness and train the public in first aid, contributing to safety in the community.

Monaco Red Cross trainers and volunteers work every day to raise awareness about first aid skills © Communication department / Stéphane Danna

You can find out about training courses and register on the Monaco Red Cross website.