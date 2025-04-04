4x4x48 Run Challenge Monaco 2025: A sporting challenge for a good cause!

From Thursday 11 April at 8 pm, Monaco will be hosting the 4x4x48 Run Challenge – and it’s quite a challenge indeed – in aid of the Princess Charlène Foundation. The concept is simple but the reality is demanding: run 6.5km every 4 hours for 48 hours, with 12 races in all.

An original sports event, inspired by former Navy SEAL and ultra marathon runner David Goggins, is coming to the Principality soon! In the 4x4x48 Run Challenge, participants can choose to run one, two or all 12 races at their own pace, alternating between two different courses.

Advertising

The starting line is in front of the Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco premises – 4 Quai Antoine 1er. Each race starts and finishes here.

It’s a unique opportunity, for people of all abilities, to push themselves while having fun, for a deserving cause. As a bonus, an optional donation of €100 will earn you a limited edition t-shirt and a drink to celebrate the end of the event on Sunday.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, a charity whose purpose is to prevent drowning and educate children through the values of sport.

Registration is required, via this link: 4x4x48 MONACO 2025.

And donations can be made here: Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco.

Ready to step up to the Beausoleil staircase challenge? Registration for the 2025 Staircase Race is now open!