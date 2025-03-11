Ready to step up to the Beausoleil staircase challenge? Registration for the 2025 Staircase Race is now open!

A challenge that is open to everyone, provided they are physically fit enough to tackle the climb © Monaco Tribune

On Saturday 22 March, the town of Beausoleil invites sports enthusiasts to take on a unique challenge – to climb its famous staircases.

Famed for its many stairs, Beausoleil welcomes sports enthusiasts from all over for a test of strength and concentration. The town boasts over 60 staircases, and one of them, which was recently renovated as part of the work on the Riviera line escalators, will host the original race.

An intense and surprising circuit

With 427 steps in 5 sections, the climb is 350 metres long and has an elevation gain of 70 metres. Participants will have to show stamina, while negotiating steps that can be steep and unusually high.

Categories for every level

From U17s to veterans, amateurs or experienced racers will be able to take part in the thrilling time trial. Many prizes await the winners in the different categories, and all participants will leave with a memento of the experience.

There are two races to choose from in 9 age categories: the SOLO race at €10 per person and the RELAIS race at €20 per team.

Registration pre-requirements

As per the sports code and Fédération Française d’Athlétisme (FFA – French Athletics Federation) rules, any adults who wish to take part must provide one of the following documents: a valid FFA “Athlé Compétition”, “Athlé Entreprise” or “Athlé Running” licence, or a “Pass’ J’aime Courir” completed by a doctor.

Other categories of FFA licences (such as ‘Santé’ or ‘Encadrement’) cannot be accepted. A Parcours Préventions Santé (PPS – Health Prevention Plan) certificate, in paper, electronic or QR Code format, showing that the person has completed the PPS via the FFA platform in the three months prior to the competition, can also be provided.

To register for the 2025 event, visit the Beausoleil town council website or njuko.net.

Unusual sports: the Beausoleil stairs