Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters: how to get there by public transport

This year, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters is taking place from 5 to 13 April © Communication Department / Michael Alesi

Bus, free shuttle, train, or even helicopter? Here’s how to get to one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments on the ATP circuit without taking your car.

With the first Masters 1000 clay tournament of the season just days away, it’s time to plan your trip. Each year, the Monaco Bus Company (CAM) runs free shuttles for fans. The SNCF railway adds a special stop for the “Monte-Carlo Country Club” event. Here’s what you need to know.

Advertising

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters – what 2025 has in store

By bus

Skip the traffic jams and parking headaches when heading to the tournament. Use the free shuttles and buses provided by CAM and the ZOU! regional services instead.

Coaches will drop fans off either on Avenue Princesse Grace or at the Louis II tunnel drop-off point. From there, you can walk to the MCCC or hop on the special Sainte-Dévote <> MCCC shuttle.

Note regarding CAM urban lines: The X3 line will not operate on weekends, and the N1 line will be utilised if matches are postponed to the evening.

Note regarding ZOU! intercity lines: Line 600 – Menton direction: the “Saint-Roman” stop will not be served and will be replaced by the temporary stop installed on the Saint-Roman interchange bridge / Nice direction: the “Saint-Roman” stop will not be served and will be replaced by the “Saint-Roman MC” stop.

Line 80 in both directions: the stops “Sporting (Bay Hotel)”, “Larvotto (Meridien Hotel)”, “Grimaldi Forum”, and “Les Spélugues” will not be served; customers should use the “Saint-Roman MC” or “Place des Moulins” stops instead; buses departing from Monaco will terminate and depart from the “Saint-Roman MC” stop.

By train

Only for fans coming from the East, the MCCC stop between Monaco and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin stations (just 500 meters from entrance #4) will open specially for the tournament. Note that this stop isn’t accessible for people with mobility issues.

Another option is to get off at Monaco station, head to the “Sainte-Dévote” bus stop, and catch the special Sainte-Dévote <> MCCC shuttle – it’s free when you show your tennis ticket.

By helicopter

MONACAIR/BLADE and HELI AIR MONACO run helicopter flights every 30 minutes from Nice Airport (Terminal 1 / Terminal 2 / Business Terminal) to Monaco heliport – it takes just 7 minutes in the air. They’ll then drive you straight to the tournament entrance with their included car service.

Benefit from promotional codes:

MONACAIR/BLADE

Regular line: ROLEXM2025

Private flight: ROLEXMPRIVATE2025

Book online

HELI AIR MONACO

Promotional code: HAMRM2025

Book online

Parking

Coming from outside Monaco? Your best bet is the Salines Parking at the western entrance to the city – just 6 euros flat rate for April 5-13 (if you arrive between 8am and 4pm). From there, take the bus* to the Monte-Carlo Country Club (MCCC).

These parking lots offer a 9 euro daily flat rate when you show your tournament ticket at the reception desk: “Les Moulins”, “Saint-Laurent”, “Saint-Charles”, “Casino”, “Costa”, “Jardin Exotique”, “La Gare”, “Roqueville”, “Square Gastaud”, “La Colle”, “Quai Antoine I”, and “Louis Chiron”**.

These parking locations offer a special rate programmed into the payment machines if you enter between 8am and 4pm (only applied when regular fees would exceed 9 euros): “Grimaldi Forum”, “Viaduc”, “Louis II”, “La Digue”, and “Les Sources”**.

From Salines parking, you can get to the tournament via these bus lines, all free when you show your ticket (paper or digital):

Line 2

Line X2 (weekdays only)

The special Salines <> MCCC shuttle run by the Monaco Bus Company (CAM), which leaves every 15 minutes from 9am to 9pm

** From any of these parking spots, you can walk to the venue or take these bus lines, all free when you show your tournament ticket:

Lines 1, 4, 5, and 6

Lines X3 and X4 (weekdays only)

The special Sainte-Dévote <> MCCC shuttle run by the Monaco Tennis Federation (operated by CAM) – it travels back and forth along the seafront between the MCCC and the Sainte-Dévote roundabout

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: 9 of world’s top 10 players coming to Monaco