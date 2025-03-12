Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: 9 of world’s top 10 players coming to Monaco

The official list is out! With less than a month to go before the start of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, tennis fans are already looking forward to the 2025 edition, which is ceratinly shaping up to be an exceptional vintage. From 5 to 13 April, the Monte-Carlo Country Club will play host to some of the biggest names on the ATP circuit. And we can tell you who!

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the tennis season, and the 118th edition promises to live up to expectations. At a press lunch held at the Hôtel de Poulpry in Paris, David Massey, Tournament Director, officially revealed the list of players who have signed up. Future spectators will be delighted to learn that the 2025 edition will feature 9 of the world’s top 10 players.

The 118th edition will kick off on Friday 4 April, with the finals draw to take place at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, the tournament’s official hotel. This is a unique opportunity to find out who is playing in the first round matches of the prestigious tournament, with reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in attendance.

Tennis’ elite in Monaco

With the exception of world number one Jannik Sinner, who is suspended until May 2025, the Principality will host a veritable constellation of tennis stars: Germany’s Alexander Zverev (world No.2), runner-up at the Australian Open 2025, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (No.3), the American Taylor Fritz (No.4), Norway’s Casper Ruud (No.5), Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (No.6), fellow Russian Andrey Rublev (No.7), Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas (No.9), three-time winner of the Monegasque tournament, and Australia’s Alex de Minaur (No.10).

A number of well-known French players will also be taking part: Ugo Humbert (seeded No.19), whose fine season included a victory in Marseille, Arthur Fils (No.21), Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (No.30), Gaël Monfils (No.42) and Alexandre Muller (No.44) will proudly represent France and spice up the competition.

A prestigious tournament

Like the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Monaco Yacht Show, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters is an iconic Principality sporting event. Last year, over 148,000 spectators attended the matches, while social media exploded with 240 million views. The 2025 edition will be no exception, with guaranteed worldwide coverage.

Eurosport will broadcast all the matches, while France Télévisions will offer one match a day on its france.tv platform, and the final will be broadcast on France 4. In addition, Sky Italia, Sky UK and Sky Germany will complete the international broadcast offering.

A weekend for young enthusiasts

The weekend leading up to the tournament will also provide some special moments. On Saturday 5 April at 11am, a mini-tennis exhibition will be held at Mareterra, the Principality’s brand new eco-district, for very young players.

On Sunday 6 April, there will also be a special full immersion day for them in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters environment. There are plenty of surprises in store for the children, including two of the best players in the final draw of the tournament!

