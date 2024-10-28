Nearly 30,000 visitors at 2024 Monaco Yacht Show

Here are all the takeaways from the 33rd Monaco Yacht Show.

This year, 29,197 visitors (current and prospective owners, charter clients and yachting professionals) came to Port Hercule to take a look at the 120 superyachts on display. Over half of the vessels were less than two years old: 46 were world premieres and 15 were launched in 2023.

Unique, immersive exhibition areas

The entire space had been well thought out so as to provide visitors with even more of a special experience. The Parvis Piscine tent and the Upper Deck Lounge were devoted to luxury bespoke interior design and decoration, while the Quai Albert 1er and the Darse Sud grouped technological equipment and sustainable solutions in the Sustainability Hub.

The Dockside Area, where the superyacht exhibition docks and the Yacht Design & Innovation Hub were located, was reserved for private customers on the first day for easier access and exclusive interaction with the professionals.

The area devoted to leisure, new destinations and the yachting lifestyle featured a selection of luxury vehicles and 61 annexes on the Quai Antoine 1er and Quai Jarlan.

Sustainability front and centre

The 554 companies at the show enjoyed an exceptional showcase through which to restate their commitment to reconciling the superyacht lifestyle with increasingly stringent environmental responsibility requirements.

22 conferences, co-organised with Superyacht Times and exhibitors from the Yacht Design & Innovation Hub and the Sustainability Hub, covered shifting to alternative propulsion systems, using eco-friendly materials, bringing artificial intelligence on board, and creating yachts with a unique brand identity.

In order to make the show even more environmentally responsible, efforts were made to optimise energy resources, manage waste responsibly and reduce transport emissions. The 34th edition of the Monaco Yacht Show will take place at Port Hercule from 24 to 27 September 2025.