K2MATCH: Monaco’s nexus for innovation and investment

The fifth edition of the K2MATCH Investor Lounge in Monaco was held in March 2025

Monaco establishes itself as the European epicentre for innovation investment with the fifth edition of K2MATCH Investor Lounge, an event that brought together promising startups and wealthy investors in a privileged setting.

“We initially started in Düsseldorf, but it was difficult to attract a sufficient number of quality investors to satisfy our startups,” shares Alexandros Dohn, co-founder of K2MATCH. This is how Monaco, with the highest concentration of wealth in Europe, emerged as the ideal location for their vision. The very name of the project reveals its ambition: “K2 is the second highest mountain on earth, but even much more difficult to climb than Mount Everest. Our community represents the Sherpas who guide startups in their ascent to the summit,” explains Badr Moudden.

Their meeting dates back seven years, at an event at the Economic Club in Düsseldorf, but it was in early 2020, in an Italian restaurant in Berlin, that the idea took shape. “We both had a founders background and knew how difficult it can be to turn an idea into a successful enterprise,” specifies Alexandros Dohn.

Alexandros Dohn

Badr Moudden

A three-part structure designed to maximise connections

The event is now structured around three distinct yet complementary gatherings. “The pre-event is a networking evening with tapas and drinks to loosen up the attendees prior to the main event,” details Badr Moudden. “The main event functions as a ‘Shark Tank’ where startups pitch in front of investors, followed by networking. The after-event is a kind of reward with a real dinner where relationships that started before can be strengthened and deepened.”

An eclectic selection of technological gems

To select participating startups, the K2MATCH team prioritises “a good mix of Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A, solid and promising business cases, as well as interesting founders and personalities,” indicates Alexandros Dohn. “We are industry and technology agnostic; it’s more about the business case and the founders.”

While artificial intelligence is omnipresent among the presented startups, it is not the only investment criterion. “Other technologies like machine learning, big data, robotics, blockchain, and many more are also of interest to investors,” emphasizes Badr Moudden. “More importantly than the technology is the growth potential, the scalability, and the uniqueness and sustainable advantage.”

Monaco: a flourishing ecosystem

The European investment climate for early-stage startups has experienced notable fluctuations over the past year. Despite a decline in the third quarter of 2024, seed funding has shown resilience, with amounts increasing by 35%.

Monaco, in particular, has emerged as a burgeoning tech hub, with tech sector revenues projected to surge by 15% in 2024, driven by growth in sustainable tech solutions and cybersecurity.

“K2MATCH Investor Lounge in Monaco is the place for investors to find the coveted ‘Rare Pearl’ or the perfect ‘Raw Diamond’ to invest in and develop to a ‘Jewel,'” affirms Alexandros Dohn. “Sometimes you have to look globally to find them.”

EverybodyCounts, mastering maths one country at a time

A promising and international future

The coming years promise rich developments for K2MATCH. “Monaco will remain the lighthouse of our Investor Lounge series and continues to take place three times a year,” confirms Badr Moudden. The next edition is planned for June 12th, 2025.

Meanwhile, potential partners have requested new chapters in Dubai, Cyprus, Arizona, Australia, South Korea, and many more. “The K2MATCH Team will review and prioritise these opportunities,” specifies Alexandros Dohn.

With this expansion perspective, K2MATCH continues to refine its processes, notably through a registration portal for investors and continuous improvement of startup curation, thus consolidating its role as a catalyst for innovation in the Principality and beyond.