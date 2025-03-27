Frenchman Michael Calixte to lead Fairmont Hotels & Resorts development in Morocco

In a strategic move set to redefine luxury hospitality in Morocco, Michael Calixte, a seasoned hotel industry veteran, has been appointed Regional Vice President of Fairmont Morocco and General Manager of the prestigious Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech.

Michael Calixte’s journey with Accor Group began in December 1989 at the Novotel Southampton in the United Kingdom. This first step marked the beginning of an extraordinary professional voyage across 13 countries and various brands within the group. His attachment to hospitality dates back to age 13, when he discovered the industry working in a family hotel in Ardèche, France – an experience that shaped his service philosophy.

His career took a decisive turn in the Middle East, where he successively managed Sofitel Cairo Maadi, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Swissôtel Dubai, and Le Grand Amman Managed by Accor. These experiences refined his understanding of guest expectations in demanding markets before his promotion in 2020 to Managing Director of Accor Algeria, followed by his appointment in 2022 as Vice President of Operations for Algeria and Tunisia.

An oasis of well-being: Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

A renewed vision for Fairmont in Morocco

In his new role, Michael Calixte aims to reaffirm Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech’s position as the premier golf resort in both Marrakech and Morocco. A passionate and experienced golfer himself, he places particular importance on the player experience while strengthening the resort’s unique identity.

Nationally, his mission will be to orchestrate the brand’s development throughout the Kingdom via Fairmont’s four properties: Royal Palm Marrakech, Taghazout Bay, La Marina Rabat-Salé, and Tazi Palace Tangier.

“A hotel is, above all, a human adventure. Excellence is built through the energy and passion of the teams, and through every thoughtful gesture towards our guests. That’s how genuine hospitality is born,” he emphasizes, believing that true luxury lies primarily in the human experience.

“The Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech is a true haven of peace”

Fairmont: global excellence, Monaco presence

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, with a portfolio of 92 hotels worldwide, connects travelers to the most sought-after destinations by offering memorable stays in luxurious properties. The brand also has a presence in Monaco, enhancing the Principality’s hospitality landscape with its personalised and attentive service.