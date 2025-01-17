Fairmont Monte-Carlo to recruit almost 300 staff for 2025 season
Read on to find out about their recruitment campaign.
The Fairmont Monte-Carlo enthralls tourists from all over the world with its legendary location, its 596 rooms and suites, its two rooftop pools, and its renowned restaurants such as Nobu Monte-Carlo, Nikki Beach, and Amù Monte-Carlo.
The hotel is looking for future employees for the 2025 season to help build on that success. And what a season it promises to be, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Monegasque landmark!
Interested candidates are invited to a recruitment day in the hotel’s Grand Salon from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm on Tuesday 28 January. There are almost 300 vacancies in a variety of fields, including hospitality, sales, events, catering, accounting and much more.
For more information, contact the team at fmc.recrutement@fairmont.com.