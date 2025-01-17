Fairmont Monte-Carlo to recruit almost 300 staff for 2025 season

The Fairmont Monte-Carlo is already preparing for the summer season. © NOBU Fairmont Monte Carlo will take place in the Grand Salon at the Fairmont Monte Carlo hotel © Fairmont Monte Carlo

Read on to find out about their recruitment campaign.

The Fairmont Monte-Carlo enthralls tourists from all over the world with its legendary location, its 596 rooms and suites, its two rooftop pools, and its renowned restaurants such as Nobu Monte-Carlo, Nikki Beach, and Amù Monte-Carlo.

Advertising

The hotel is looking for future employees for the 2025 season to help build on that success. And what a season it promises to be, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Monegasque landmark!

New digital tools to make job hunting easier in Monaco

Interested candidates are invited to a recruitment day in the hotel’s Grand Salon from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm on Tuesday 28 January. There are almost 300 vacancies in a variety of fields, including hospitality, sales, events, catering, accounting and much more.

For more information, contact the team at fmc.recrutement@fairmont.com.