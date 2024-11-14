New digital tools to make job hunting easier in Monaco

A presentation was attended by the Director of Labour, the Deputy Director of Labour, the Director of Digital Services and the Head of the Employment Department of the Prince’s Government.

The Principality of Monaco continues its digital transformation and the latest advances are in the employment sector. As part of its Extended Monaco programme, launched in 2019, the Prince’s Government, represented by Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, and Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate for Attractiveness and the Digital Transition, presented new online services for employers and jobseekers. They can now be accessed via dedicated areas on MonGuichet.mc, the Principality’s digital portal for administrative procedures.

Two new areas

The programme stems from the modernisation of the Department of Employment’s business tool to help make interactions between the two parties easier, the launch of the “Employer” and “Job Seeker” areas where job offers can be posted, viewed and managed 24/7, as well as the publication of job offers on MonServicePublic.mc to make opportunities in the Principality as visible as possible.

“With modern digital services, simplified procedures and enhanced security, Monaco is becoming a reference for a connected and accessible job market,” says Frédéric Genta.

Other new features are expected by the end of 2025. The recruitment process will be entirely paperless and a first version of the online CV library will be launched, enabling jobseekers registered with the Employment Service to post their CVs online. The gradual transformation will be completed in 2026, at which point work permits will be issued in digital format.