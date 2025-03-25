Monaco Economic Board sets ambitious course for 2025

Mid-economic boom, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) held its General Assembly at the Yacht Club last Wednesday, announcing an impressive 2024 balance sheet and a bold international vision for the current year.

“Just like gold, the ultimate safe haven, Monaco serves as a sanctuary for individuals and companies in pursuit of prosperity, creativity, and peace of mind,” said Michel Dotta, Chairman of the MEB, highlighting the considerable asset that Monaco’s political stability represents in an unpredictable international climate.

The Board’s appeal is patent, with growth of almost 20% since 2019, as it boasted 638 member companies at the end of 2024, including 49 that opted for the new Premium formula.

2024: a year of major outreach

The results presented by Guillaume Rose and Justin Highman, Executive Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director respectively, show an impressive level of activity, with over 50 operations carried out in the Principality and visits from seven foreign delegations.

Economic missions to Riyadh, Rabat, Casablanca, Warsaw, London and Shanghai were fruitful, while the MEB’s high-profile presence at “Monaco House” during the Davos Forum showcased Monegasque entrepreneurial excellence.

International focus in 2025

The outlook for 2025 is particularly promising, with sizeable missions planned for Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Kenya. The highlight will be the Osaka World Expo, with a delegation also visiting Kyoto and Tokyo.

MEB conference explains cultural contribution to Monegasque economy

The Monegasque economy is modernising

Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister for Finance and the Economy, spoke about projects that are currently underway, in particular the modernisation of company law and the optimisation of the business start-up process. In view of current global economic challenges, he pointed out that Monaco has “the budgetary resources to respond to them, at least in the medium term, and above all the human capital and entrepreneurial drive.”

The success of the 52nd Rendez-vous des Adhérents (Members’ Meet-up), attended by over 370 decision-makers at the Yacht Club, confirms that the MEB remains the epicentre of business networking in the Principality.