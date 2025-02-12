MEB conference explains cultural contribution to Monegasque economy

The latest informative conference took place at MonacoTech on Thursday 6 February 2025.

Club Eco Monaco looked at the connection between culture and the Monegasque economy at a conference organised by the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) and the Nice-Matin group. Five players from the cultural sector, as well as Government Advisor Lionel Beffre, spoke at the event.

Advertising

The conference, chaired by Denis Carreaux, Editorial Director of the Nice-Matin Group, first gave the floor to Bruno Mantovani, Artistic Director of the Monte-Carlo Printemps des Arts Festival. He defended Monaco’s cultural vision, which enables his festival to exist.

Guillaume de Sardes, Head of Development at the New National Museum of Monaco (NMNM), shared his view entirely. “Having a museum like the NMNM clearly sends out a message to a population that is likely to be attracted to Monaco as a place to live, and that is sensitive to this requirement for quality,” he said.

Art gallery, auction house…

The Director of the Opera Gallery was also among the speakers. He explained why he had chosen Monaco for his exhibition space: “There are art lovers with very high quality collections among the residents, and we need to be able to meet that demand, which is why we are here.”

Established in Monaco since 2015, the Artcurial auction house pointed out that each sale generates VAT, while also highlighting its many collaborations, including Monaco Art Week and the sculpture sale organised with the Monte-Carlo SBM.

A key cultural venue in Monaco, the Grimaldi Forum hosts all the major institutions (Ballets de Monte-Carlo, Philharmonic Orchestra, Opera, etc.) for exclusive performances. “We organise 40 cultural events a year all told, attracting between 120,000 and 150,000 visitors,” explained Catherine Alestchenkoff, Director of Cultural Events, adding that the knock-on economic benefits for the country are estimated at 10 million euros per annum.

All the speakers emphasised the Princely Family’s support for culture, and in particular the Princess of Hanover, who is very involved in Monaco’s cultural scene.