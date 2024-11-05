Forum Monaco pour l’Emploi 2025: give your career a boost!

On Monday 24 February 2025, the Grimaldi Forum will be hosting a major employment event, with companies and job seekers able to meet up in a dynamic setting that is conducive to dialogue. The Monaco Employment Forum, led by the Prince’s Government, gives participants the chance to boost their career paths or strengthen their workforce.

The Monaco Employment Forum is back in 2025 with the ambition of promoting the Principality’s economic vitality and meeting the growing demand for recruitment. The new edition is already shaping up to be a major event. If you’re a company looking for talent, or a candidate keen to discover new career opportunities, this is for you!

How to manage your career

Why take part?

Maximum visibility for businesses : Companies will have a unique opportunity to make themselves known to a diverse audience of professionals and motivated young graduates. It’s the perfect opportunity to raise your profile and find the best people to bring on board.

: Companies will have a unique opportunity to make themselves known to a diverse audience of professionals and motivated young graduates. It’s the perfect opportunity to raise your profile and find the best people to bring on board. Targeted, effective meetings : The forum will feature a dedicated digital platform where recruiters can consult candidates’ CVs in advance, identify the profiles that best match their needs and optimise discussions during the event. Save time and focus on the most suitable candidates!

: The forum will feature a dedicated digital platform where recruiters can consult candidates’ CVs in advance, identify the profiles that best match their needs and optimise discussions during the event. Save time and focus on the most suitable candidates! A place for dialogue and synergies : As well as job interviews, the Monaco Employment Forum is also a great place to share ideas and best practices and to create synergies between the region’s economic players. A great way to expand your professional network!

Businesses : If you’d like to take part in the event and enjoy great visibility, don’t delay, book your space today! Places are limited, so it is advisable to sign up early. To find out more, contact the LENA GROUP agency (Denise Davide or Marie Barresi) on +377 97 97 35 55 or by email at info@monacopourlemploi.mc. You can also register directly online.

: If you’d like to take part in the event and enjoy great visibility, don’t delay, book your space today! Places are limited, so it is advisable to sign up early. To find out more, contact the LENA GROUP agency (Denise Davide or Marie Barresi) on +377 97 97 35 55 or by email at info@monacopourlemploi.mc. You can also register directly online. Visitors : Admission is free, but online registration is required.

An event you won’t want to miss

Whether you’re on the lookout for new career opportunities or trying to find your next employee, the Forum Monaco pour l’Emplois is the ideal place to move your career or your business forward. Save the date: 24 February 2025 at the Grimaldi Forum, from 9am to 6pm.

More information and all the latest news on the event can be found on the forum’s official LinkedIn page: Monaco pour l’Emploi.

