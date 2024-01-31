Looking for a job in the Principality? The ‘Monaco pour l’Emploi’ forum is for you!

After a ‘test’ edition in September, the event is back at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on 16 February.

At the Ministry of State on Tuesday morning, the Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Christophe Robino, presented the first official edition of a forum that aims to become “an annual highlight.” September’s event certainly passed the ‘test’: 3,600 people flocked to the Grimaldi Forum, CVs in hand, to meet 80 employers representing 7 business sectors in Monaco’s professional landscape.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback,” said Christophe Robino, expressing his satisfaction at the diversity of job profiles and the “strong uptake by stakeholders and employers.” After the first ‘home-made’ event, the Monegasque Government is calling on an external service provider to organise the next one at the Grimaldi Forum.

13 business sectors represented

On 16 February, future candidates will be treated to a bigger, better organised and more diverse job fair. In fact, the event will take up 3,000 m2, as opposed to 500 last September! An “internal reorganisation” means business sectors will be defined more specifically. They will be broken down into 13 different areas:

Retail, sales, crafts and trades, supermarkets;

Training, teaching;

Banking, insurance, real estate;

Accountancy, law;

Building, public works;

Yachting, shipping, transport, logistics;

Communications, media, entertainment, event management;

Health, social work, home care;

Industry;

Temporary work, security, cleaning;

Hospitality, catering;

Digital;

Consultancy and recruitment.

© Monaco Government

“To date, over 80 employers and industry representatives have confirmed their attendance,” added the Minister, announcing that the door is still open for companies who wish to have a stand at the forum. Employers can reserve their space, and candidates can create their profile and consult job offers, on the event’s website.

As at the test edition, the Human Resources Department that deals with training in the civil service will also be on hand, as will the Labour Department with its Employment service, its cellule Emploi Jeune (Youth Employment Unit) and cellule Insertion des Diplômés (Graduate Integration Unit). New to the February edition, the government department for social inclusion and disability will also be present “to discuss the issue of inclusion in the workplace with employers and candidates.” This is consistent with the new national policy for the inclusion of people with disabilities that Monaco’s government presented in December.

A pivotal period

With 60,000 employees, more than 85% of whom commute, the small Monegasque territory represents a major employment hub for the Alpes-Maritimes. And intends to stay that way. “The objectives of this forum are first and foremost to bear witness to the Principality’s vibrant economy and businesses. Then to be a showcase for company directors, entrepreneurs and business creators. We need to make it a showcase for employment,” said Christophe Robino.

Citing the example of the Société des Bains de Mer and its 1,000 seasonal recruits, the Minister confirmed that the event will be a permanent February fixture. “It’s a time of year when all kinds of companies can be hiring, and in particular when the catering, tourism and hotel sectors are looking to recruit a huge number of seasonal workers.”

More details: