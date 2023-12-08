Disability: Monaco adopts new national inclusion policy

Nine aspects will be addressed by the ‘Handipact’.

“Specifically, the project aims to ensure that all disabilities are included in the Principality and that Monaco is ready, in a few years, to welcome, understand, recruit, educate, train and employ persons with disabilities.” Interviewed by Monaco Info, Lionel Galfré, Technical Advisor on Disabled Persons, outlined a new national policy for Monaco that will span several years. He was appointed by Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, to implement the policy in the Department of Health and Social Affairs, which has already announced a new visual identity in support of the project.

The content of the national plan was presented at the Monaco Yacht Club, and features nine different spheres:

Raising public awareness of all types of disabilities;

Education and training;

Employment and work;

Housing and construction;

Mobility and accessibility;

Support and care:

Access to sport, culture and leisure activities;

Publicising what exists and what is achieved in terms of disability;

International recognition.

Actions already under way

In some of the spheres mentioned, a variety of different actions and projects are already underway or are starting up. These include a phone app to make it easier for mobility-impaired people to get around, a “Disabled Priority” card, an employment guide aimed at both employees and employers, a second guide for public facilities, and an active campaign to make as many shops and restaurants as possible in the Principality accessible. The voluntary sector is also being asked to contribute, with the creation of a network of non-profits called « Nothing about us without us », to identify difficulties, to suggest concrete solutions for people with disabilities and to improve what exists.

“Making disability known and understood by everyone is an essential step towards achieving an inclusive Principality for people with disabilities, both in mind and in deed, not just in words,” said Lionel Galfré.

All the information about the national plan is to be found on Handipact Monaco’s LinkedIn page.