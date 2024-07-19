Prince Albert II expresses condolences to families of Nice fire victims

In an official dispatch addressed to the Mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, Prince Albert II expressed his deep sadness at the many victims of a fire that broke out in a building in Nice on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, July 18.

The Sovereign said this in his tribute to the victims:

Advertising

“Mr. Mayor, it is with deep sadness and great emotion that I learned of the tragic news of the deadly fire that broke out in a building in Nice last night.

On this distressing occasion, I would like to express my deep sympathy to the families of the victims and to all those affected by this disaster.

I also have a special thought for the firefighters and all the emergency services who courageously fought the flames in difficult conditions.

Please accept, Mr Mayor, the assurance of my deepest sympathy in this difficult time,” signed Albert, Prince of Monaco.

The facts

The tragedy occurred at around 2.30 am on the seventh and top floor of a building on rue de la Santoline, in Nice’s Moulins neighbourhood.

Anthony Borré, First Deputy Mayor, claims to have “images showing three hooded individuals entering the building just before the incident.”

The prosecutor confirmed that it appeared most likely the fire was criminal in nature. An investigation has been opened into “arson resulting in death.”

By Thursday afternoon, the death toll had already reached seven, including three children and a teenager aged 5, 7, 10 and 17. The seven victims were all from the same flat.

Three injured people, who had to jump from the balcony to escape the flames, were rushed to hospital. Three other people are still being sought, according to former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Photo of the building in question, published by Gabriel Attal on his X account.

Minor sets fire to toilets at Monaco station