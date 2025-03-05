“A unique concept that is the pride of Monaco”: 5 takeaways about plans for La Condamine Market

Located at the foot of the Rock, between Place d'Armes and rue Terrazzani, La Condamine market has always been a favourite spot for the people of Monaco. After two renovations in 1992 and 2012, it will get a new lease of life in early 2027 © Jerome Hein - The A Group

The beating heart of Monaco, La Condamine market is about to undergo a major transformation with the aim of modernising it while preserving the soul of the unique site. Popular with Monegasques, residents and workers alike, the emblematic venu will get a long-awaited overhaul in 2027.

It’s “everyone’s project.” At a press conference held at Monaco Town Hall on Tuesday 4 March, Mayor Georges Marsan, accompanied by his deputies and staff, presented a major project for the town: restructuring La Condamine market.

“The Food Hall isn’t just a place where you come to do your shopping or have lunch. It’s a meeting place where different social classes rub shoulders, a place for discussion and time spent together. Simple, popular and family-friendly, where people spontaneously go to spend time. You know how important the Market has always been to me. I will put all my energy into delivering the best possible project for the people of Monaco,” said the Mayor.

© Monaco Town Council

The aim is to carry out substantial work to bring technical, safety and aesthetic aspects up to current standards without demolishing the existing building, but rather improving and reinventing the venue while preserving its soul. The refurbishment is considered THE major project of the term of office, with an estimated budget of between 10 and 12 million euros, entirely financed by the Town Council.

La Condamine Market to be redesigned over 12 months from 2026

1. Consultation phase for a tailor-made project

Before launching the work itself, the Town Council conducted a wide-ranging survey of market users to gain a better understanding of their expectations and needs. A 17-point questionnaire was handed out at the market and made available on the Your Monaco app.

Over 1,000 responses were collated and the results revealed specific expectations, such as increased capacity, better temperature and noise level management, and improvements to the sanitary facilities. The respondents were keen to see the market retain its friendly family atmosphere while taking on modern aspects, with more events and more organic and local produce.

The traders’ input was also essential when considering concrete solutions. The project is therefore a collaborative affair involving the Town Council, residents and shopkeepers, and the objective is to meet the needs of the whole population.

2. Concrete improvements, more comfort

One of the priorities of the project is to make the Food Hall more comfortable, in terms of temperature and acoustics. The roof will be renovated for optimum temperature control year round. The ventilation and heating system will be modernised, a system for dealing with cooking odours will be put in place to guarantee a pleasant environment, and the creation of new separate toilet facilities, accessible for persons with reduced mobility, will also improve the visitor experience.

Capacity will be greatly increased with the creation of two mezzanines and the removal of the central islands, to improve pedestrian flow. In total, the market will provide seating for 300 compared with 160 today, including modular and family areas.

© Jerome Hein – The A Group

The interior design will focus on a warm and friendly feel, using noble materials such as wood and ceramics, large bay windows for maximum natural light, and well-designed lighting to create a warm atmosphere. Two big screens and a control booth will also be included to accommodate broadcast events and entertainment.

As for parking issues, the Mayor stated that there would be no immediate expansion of the car park, but rather a larger-scale project at government level to improve the situation in the long term.

© Jerome Hein – The A Group

4. A sustainable, environmentally-friendly project

A sustainable and environmentally responsible approach is being taken to the refurbishment of La Condamine Market. The project includes the installation of solar panels, a modern glass roof and the use of environmentally-friendly materials to ensure low energy consumption.

The project was entrusted to architect Jérôme Hein, who is aiming for a Silver BD2M (Bâtiments Durables Méditerranéens de Monaco) certification for the completed work. The aim is to transform the market while respecting Monaco’s identity, creating a modern, functional and environmentally responsible venue.

5. Closed for over a year, but business (almost) as usual

Restructuring work will start in January 2026 and last around 13 months. To enable the project to be carried out without completely disrupting the market’s businesses, the Food Hall will be closed temporarily. However, the twenty or so traders concerned will be moved to the Place du Marché and temporary solutions will be put in place to ensure business can continue, with capacity to seat 150 to 200 in comfort.

The Mayor has given assurances that each trader will be met with before June to discuss the arrangements and solutions that will be put in place during the transitional period. Over the 13-month period, the kiosks in the Place d’Armes will not be affected, but the children’s play area will be temporarily removed.

