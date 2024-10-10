La Condamine Market to be redesigned over 12 months from 2026

The work is due to enhance the market’s architectural and functional aspects to improve customer experience.

Monaco Town Council yesterday welcomed La Condamine Market traders for an information meeting about the site’s redesign, which is due to begin in 2026 and take one year to complete.

In the presence of the Mayor, Georges Marsan, Marjorie Crovetto, whose delegation covers municipal property, commercial premises and markets, and General Secretary Isabelle Costa, the aim of the meeting was to outline the different stages of the revamp, reassure traders and include them in the “consultation” and dialogue.

An essential flagship project

The mayor promised it, and he will deliver. The “redevelopment is a flagship project for this term of office, as well as a priority for the people of Monaco, and the need to bring the site up to standard is an opportunity to rethink the layout of the food hall”, he explained in his introduction.

The electrical system in the market dates back to 2012 and “no longer suits the way the market operates today,” the mayor explained in the August issue of Vivre ma ville magazine. His idea is to take advantage of the work to “modernise the food hall.”

Presenting the different phases, Fabien Darbon shared the “modernisation concept, highlighting the architectural and functional aspects to enhance the visitor experience.”

In addition to a questionnaire handed out to traders, regular customers will also be able to have their say and share their opinions via a form that will be available at the market.

The traders’ booths are due to be relocated for the duration of the works.