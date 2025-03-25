BeMed: 10 years of striving for a plastic-free Mediterranean

The BeMed+ project aims to consolidate the work carried out by BeMed over the last 10 years to reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean © BeMed

Ten years ago, plastic pollution in the Mediterranean still had a low media profile, but a handful of visionaries decided to take action.

For ten years now, Beyond Plastic Med (BeMed) has been campaigning for a cleaner future for the Mediterranean, supporting local players and coordinating actions across the region. Since its creation in 2015, BeMed has invested over €4 million and supported 113 projects in fifteen Mediterranean countries. These projects have targeted sensitive areas and have enabled practical solutions to be put in place to reduce plastic.

Advertising

“In response to a call for projects, we received a proposal from Surfrider Europe to organise an international conference on the subject. A real dynamic was created between the different parties. To carry on that effort, we decided to create BeMed,” said Philippe Mondielli, Scientific Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

Lucile Courtial, BeMed’s Executive Secretary, told Monaco Info: “Every year, we invite members of our community to come together to discuss ongoing projects, solutions that have been found and difficulties encountered, so that everyone can learn from each other’s experience.” This dialogue and the sharing of best practices are essential to increase the number of successful actions and ensure they have a lasting impact.

This coordination effort has also enabled the creation of a fruitful dialogue between scientists, businesses and civil society, all united in the fight against a global scourge that threatens the balance of marine ecosystems. As part of the drive, BeMed has launched innovative initiatives such as hotels making the transition to sustainable tourism. As an example, getting rid of single-use plastics proves that it is possible to change habits while maintaining service quality.

As it embarks on another decade, BeMed, under the umbrella of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, is continuing its endeavours with projects such as BeMed+, which aims to capitalise on past successes to step up the drive against plastic pollution, with pilot programmes in Albania and Tunisia.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation active in Asia