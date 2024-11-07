Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation active in Asia

Jacky Deromedi, president of the Asian branch of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, spoke to Tatler Asia about some of the Foundation’s recent initiatives, and the upcoming Ball in Monaco 2024: Glacier Edition, on November 27 in Singapore.

In the interview, Ms Deromedi speaks of the Principality’s ambitious goals on carbon emissions and the elimination of single-use plastics.

“It’s a challenge that all Monegasque institutions are working hard to meet, and one that the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is supporting by carrying out complementary actions within its areas of expertise,” she says.

Jacky Deromedi, the president of the Asian branch of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation; Photo courtesy of Tatler Asia

The Foundation’s Asian president highlights the BeMed ( Beyond Plastic Med) initiative which is “aimed at reducing the use of plastic, both by working on best practices to eliminate plastic from companies’ value chains and by encouraging eco-responsible actions to reduce single-use plastic in our daily lives.”

The article also recognises the Foundation’s holistic approach, as it organises events including scientific conferences, film and documentary screenings, and photo exhibitions, to educate on environmental issues and inspire positive change.

It lists some of the Foundation’s successes in species conservation and protection of marine. “We have also been able to help bring the ocean to the heart of international negotiations, gaining recognition for its essential role in the global climate system,” Ms Deromedi adds.

She highlights the first international treaty on the preservation of the high seas adopted by consensus by the United Nations (UN) member states in 2023. Stressing the need for perseverance, Ms Deromedi says “Finally, after more than a decade of mobilisation and advocacy, I would like to mention the [signing] of the Treaty of the High Seas, for which HSH [His Serene Highness] Prince Albert II has been committed [to] for a long time with the support of the Government and Foundation.”

And she underlinsd the need to get everyone on board, saying “To respond effectively to the climate emergency we must mobilise all stakeholders. There is currently an abundance of innovative ideas driven by promising companies that are taking on environmental issues and developing interesting solutions. We need to support their growth, and orient investment towards companies with positive impacts.”

The next session of the Ocean Innovators Platform, which was created by the Foundation, takes place in Singapore on November 27.

Prince Albert II will attend the 2024 Ball in Monaco 2024: Glacier Edition held in the Grand Ballroom of Marina Bay Sands on that date. The biennial gala serves to raise awareness and funds for critical global issues.