BeMed launches call for micro-initiatives to reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean

300,000 tonnes of plastic are dumped in the Mediterranean every year. © MareVivu

A small step to make a big difference!

BeMed, a non-profit organisation set up by the Prince Albert II Foundation to combat plastic pollution in the Mediterranean, is offering a funding opportunity of up to €10,000 (with a minimum of 30% co-funding) to help tackle the plastic crisis.

Eligible participants in this 9th call for projects are NGOs, non-profit organisations, scientific institutions, small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities and local authorities, whose projects aim to reduce the amount of plastic in the sea.

Applications are open until 6 January 2025,for a start date of June 2025 and a duration of between 12 and 18 months. They can be downloaded and submitted online via the BeMed website.

This is not a new venture for the non-profit, which has already supported over 100 projects aimed at improving plastic waste management, collecting data, raising awareness and supporting the introduction of new regulations. In 10 years, BeMed has funded initiatives to the tune of over €3 million.