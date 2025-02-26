2024, one of Monaco’s hottest years

Temperatures rose by 1.1°C last year compared with the norm for 1991-2020.

Heat records were set in 2024 according to analysis by the Monaco Statistics (IMSEE). It was the third warmest on record, behind 2022 and 2023, with an average temperature of 17.9°C.

The Institute recorded an average minimum surface air temperature of 15.7°C in 2024, slightly lower than in 2023 (15.8°C) and 2022 (16.2°C). Maximum temperatures averaged 20.5°C, the same as the previous two years.

Based on the monthly hours of sunshine, we can see that the sun was somewhat timid in 2024, with a drop of 22.6%, for an average of 5 to 6 hours per day. “This represents 2,059 hours of sunshine, 600 less than the previous year,” IMSEE reports.

The end of a 4-year rainfall deficit

2024 also broke records in terms of rainfall, with a total of 66 days of rain. This is 20 more than the previous year, putting an end to a four-year rainfall deficit. With precisely 1,016 mm, +15.0% compared with 2011-2020, it is one of the 12 wettest years since 1966. The highest cumulative rainfall was recorded in February with 69.4 mm.

The summer of 2024 saw two heatwaves, one “from 29 July to 1 August” and the other “from 10 to 14 August,” according to IMSEE. The absolute maximum temperature for the year was 35.3°C on 12 August at the Jardin Exotique. This figure beats the 35.1°C recorded in July 2022. Overall, 2024 was the 6th hottest summer on record in the Principality.