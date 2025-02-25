Discard or donate unwanted items at 4th Monacollecte event

Monacollecte collected ten tonnes of donations and four tonnes of waste at a previous edition. © Communication department / Stéphane Danna

Aimed at private individuals, the solidarity initiative will take place on 7 and 8 March 2025.

“In 2050, the word ‘waste’ will no longer be part of our vocabulary, and one person’s useless waste will become another person’s resource,” commented Prince Albert II. It’s with that very specific aim in mind that the new edition of Monacollecte is being launched.

Advertising

The annual event, which is all about collecting, reusing and recycling waste, is organised by the Société Monegasque d’Assainissement (SMA) and the Principality’s Urban Development Department, in partnership with Monaco Town Council.

Adult and children’s clothing, underwear, accessories, blankets, bathroom towels, household linen, school supplies, small furniture, crockery, computer equipment, books and knick-knacks are all accepted. The only condition is that they must be clean and in good condition so that they can be reused by the charities that will be on hand, such as the Monegasque Red Cross, Mission Enfance, the Fondation de Nice, Les Amis du Liban and many others.

The rest (toxic waste, X-rays, medicines, gas cylinders, light bulbs, batteries, etc.) will be recycled or processed by the SMA.

In addition, free activities, exhibitions and workshops will help raise public awareness about good practice. On Saturday, there will even be an escape game, as well as a fashion show by a primary class from the La Condamine school.

Practical information

Where: Quai Antoine 1er

When: 7 and 8 March from 10am to 7pm

Free admission for all

Drop-off access

More information on +377 92 05 75 16

Prince Albert II attends AASCO Summit on Arctic Research and Data Sharing